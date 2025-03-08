A team of YouTubers, Chad Kapper and Josh Bixler of Flite Test, may have created the world’s first flying 3D printer. The experiment was meant to demonstrate that 3D printers can work under extreme conditions – even while flying.

To test whether a 3D printer could function while airborne, the team mounted the Elegoo Centauri Carbon, a high-performance printer, onto a custom RC plane. The aircraft stayed airborne for almost one minute, covered a distance of 1,200 feet, and reached an altitude of 100 feet.

“When I was a kid and was first exposed to the idea of replicators in sci-fi movies, I just couldn’t wrap my head around how an object could be created out of what appeared to be thin air,” said a Flite Test member.

Flite Test is an Ohio-based team of RC enthusiasts known for their aerial experiments. The aircraft used in the test also featured a Meglacy RC-style fuselage, which was also created using a 3D printer.

The experiment didn’t go entirely as planned, however. The plane crashed upon impact, suffering significant damage. After remaining in the air for 55 seconds and climbing 100 feet, the aircraft crashed at 30 mph near a tree.

Despite the crash, however, the printer itself remained mostly functional and reportedly still successfully completed its printing project. Though the team has not disclosed what they attempted to print mid-flight, this project shows off both the printer’s capability and durability.

Though the experiment is partly a marketing strategy by Elegoo to advertise the Centauri Carbon, which recently became available for pre-order at $299.99, it also showcases a new and unexpected use for 3D printing technology.