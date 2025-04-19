The world’s first 3D-printed Starbucks will soon welcome customers in Texas. The building is currently under construction in Brownsville, Texas, and could open as soon as April 24.

3D-Printed Starbucks

The new Starbucks will be the coffee giant’s first of its kind. Spanning 1,400 square feet, the new building is made of concrete printed in place by a machine. The concrete is placed from the machine using a special crane. It has the classic 3D-printed look with a wavy finish and rounded corners. Even the windows are specially constructed with a structure that provides shade. According to local news outlet MySA, the new coffee shop will not have any indoor seating, just a drive-thru and a walk-up window.

For anyone in the area, or for those who might want to take a trip to see the first-ever 3D-printed Starbucks, it’s located at 2491 Boca Chica Blvd in Brownsville, TX. According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, it’s estimated that construction costs an estimated $1.98 million.

Building with a 3D printer has several benefits. For example, it could significantly speed up construction timelines. 3D printing also has sustainable benefits because it reduces the amount of material waste and allows for the use of recycled materials.

“Starbucks not only testing a more efficient building process using 3D printed concrete, but architecturally a statement piece,” writes an X.com user.

Additionally, Texas is no stranger to 3D-printed buildings and homes. About 30 miles from Austin is the world’s largest 3D-printed neighborhood. The world’s first 3D-printed hotel is also in development near Marfa, Texas. The new Starbucks is the newest addition to the 3D printing movement in the Lone Star State.

The building is also the first to be built by Lakeside Commercial Builders, a construction firm based out of Terrell, Texas, just east of Dallas.