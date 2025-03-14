ZURICH, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Novelis Inc., a leading producer of flat-rolled aluminium products and the world’s largest recycler of aluminium, proudly announces the production of the world’s first-ever aluminium coil made entirely from 100% recycled, end-of-life automotive scrap. Developed and produced for the European automotive market, this breakthrough marks a significant step toward greater circularity and sustainability in the automotive industry.

End-of-Life Aluminium

This innovative pilot material is suitable for car body outer skin applications, meeting the highest requirements for surface quality and formability. It reinforces Novelis’ commitment to enabling a sustainable aluminium industry while maintaining the highest standards of quality, strength and performance.

This achievement is the result of the company’s ongoing journey to constantly increase the amount of recycled content in its products in collaboration with industry partners and automakers.

The aluminium scrap for the 100% recycled automotive aluminium coil was sourced through the Automotive Circularity Platform (ACP), which was initiated together with ThyssenKrupp Materials Services, one of the world’s leading mill-independent materials distribution and supply chain service providers. As an open platform, ACP aims to streamline access to high-quality end-of-life material for recycling by digitalizing the market for secondary materials, enhancing supply chain efficiency, and maximizing material recovery from vehicles at the end of the consumer-use cycle.

“Our automotive customers are constantly looking for ways to decarbonize their products while keeping them light, safe and affordable, and that’s why they turn to us,” said Michael Hahne, Vice President and General Manager of Automotive, Novelis Europe. “Producing aluminium from 100% end-of-life vehicle scrap is not only a testament to our dedication to a circular future for aluminium and enhancing the supply of the critical material. It also is a groundbreaking achievement showcasing the potential for significant environmental benefits and the ability to meet the high-performance demands of modern automotive production.”

Reducing the Carbon Footprint

Novelis is now working to expand the adoption of this technology, enabling automakers to incorporate higher recycled content into future vehicle designs. By increasing industry participation and enhancing the supply chain for end-of-life aluminium scrap, Novelis aims to accelerate the transition to a more circular automotive sector.

As a leading sustainable aluminium solutions provider, Novelis already supplies carmakers with products made of up to 85% recycled content, made possible through constant collaboration with customers, closed-loop recycling systems for post-production scrap, and the growing collaboration with major suppliers of recyclable materials.

“We believe expanding the use of end-of-life scrap in aluminium production will further enable the automotive sector to reduce its reliance on virgin materials.”

Recycling aluminium is the most efficient way to reduce its carbon footprint, reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions by approximately 95% in comparison with primary aluminium production. The introduction of 100% end-of-life recycled aluminium into automotive production has the potential to dramatically lower the industry’s environmental footprint while advancing a more circular economy.

“By continuously innovating and investing in expanding recycling capacity and collaborating with industry leaders, we believe Novelis is paving the way for a more sustainable and resource-efficient future in automotive manufacturing.” Through these efforts, Novelis seeks to strengthen its position as a preferred partner for automakers seeking high-performance, low-carbon aluminium solutions.

