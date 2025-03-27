MINNEAPOLIS, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Just in time for summer vacation season, pet parents can now book flights on pet-centric air carrier RetrievAir to nine U.S. cities, with flights beginning May 21. Flight reservations are available now at RetrievAir.com.

Flights for the new RetrievAir take off beginning May 21, serving these major markets:

– Carmel-by-the-Sea

– Chicago

– Dallas/Fort Worth

– Denver

– Los Angeles

– New York City

– Palm Beach

– Salt Lake City

– Tampa Bay

RetrievAir redefines the way pet parents travel with their pets, providing a peaceful side-by-side flight experience on a 30-seat regional jet, focusing on the calm environment of a private charter flight at a price that is thousands less.

More information about pricing and how to book a flight can be found at RetrievAir.com.

For many pet parents, traveling long distances with a pet is challenging. For the estimated 54 million dogs weighing more than 20 pounds, traditional air travel is limited, difficult, and sometimes impossible. Families who don’t want to leave their pets behind are often forced to drive long distances, limit travel plans, or avoid traveling entirely.

RetrievAir provides a pet-first experience with everything designed for your pet’s comfort and well-being:

– Side-by-side seating for pets and parents on a 30-seat private charter jet : Aircraft are owned and operated by RVR Aviation, a U.S.-certified direct air carrier with nearly 20 years of experience.

– Private, peaceful terminals : Flights depart from exclusive, private-style terminals in major metropolitan areas, offering easier access, reduced crowds, and a peaceful door-to-door travel experience.

– Simplified security screening : Passengers and their luggage go through TSA-approved security screenings at the private terminal.

– First-class style legroom : RetrievAir’s regional jets provide all the comforts of a private charter, including up to 41 inches of first-class style legroom.

– Pet-first experience : Flights board from the back of the aircraft forward, and pets sit next to the window to minimize pet interaction. Each flight has a specially trained attendant to ensure pets and their parents enjoy a stress-free flight.

Visit RetrievAir.com for pricing and booking information and to learn more about this unique new way to enjoy safe and memorable air travel and adventures together with your furry best friend.

