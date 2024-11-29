Here are six of the top-ranked US holiday travel destinations in 2024.

New York

The holiday season in New York City is a famed pastime for a reason. In addition to the gorgeous city lights and dazzling Christmas trees, it’s also the perfect spot to shop for gifts, catch a Broadway show, sip some hot chocolate, or watch the Radio City Rockettes perform their annual Christmas Spectacular. Fans of the classic Home Alone movies can also visit The Plaza Hotel, which was featured in the second movie in the franchise.

Colorado

For travelers looking to spend their holidays on the slopes, Beaver Creek includes a ski village with festive activities for the whole family, including annual Christmas tree lighting, holiday movie nights, and cookie-baking competitions.

Denver also has an array of holiday-themed activities, including the annual Denver Christkindl Market, a traditional European holiday market that’s set to return this winter at Denver Civic Center Park. Travelers visiting the area can also enjoy ice skating, shopping, and the Denver Zoo Lights – all while sipping on some delicious seasonal beverages such as authentic glühwein (mulled spiced wine), Bavarian-style biers, European coffee, or hot chocolate.

North Carolina

Have your Hallmark movie moment in the picturesque town of Highlands, North Carolina. Located in the southern Appalachian Mountains and within the Nantahala National Forest, visitors can shop at storefronts off Main Street with wintry displays and then vote on which is best in the city’s annual window display competition.

Known as “Christmas Town USA,” McAdenville also transforms from a small town into a winter wonderland with thousands of lights and decorations each year during the holiday season.

California

Solvang was founded by a group of Danes in the early 1900s for a similar small-town feel with warmer temperatures. It is now known for its Danish-inspired community, businesses, and architecture. Solvang also hosts Julefest, a month-plus-long village celebration complete with outdoor gatherings and holiday decorations.

For the first time this year, the town of Healdsburg will host A Season to Sparkle, an event that will see the streets lined with dazzling light displays, tree-lighting ceremonies, holiday markets, and festive cocktails.

Washington D.C.

From the National Christmas Tree to ice skating at Washington Harbour, this city hosts a range of holiday activities. Travelers can also enjoy a choral concert at the National Cathedral, the light display at the National Zoo, and an array of free holiday-themed activities to save room in your budget for buying gifts. Escape the cold by ducking into the city’s Smithsonian Museums or National Mall with hot cocoa or warm coffee in hand.

New Mexico

Santa Fe boasts several holiday events, including the Santa Fe Botanical Garden’s La Luz de Las Noches light display and a Christmas concert series inside the Loretto Chapel. Winter sports enthusiasts can travel approximately 15 miles away and visit Ski Santa Fe to get their snowy thrills and chills.

The ski town of Taos also offers a New Mexican spin on holiday traditions, including its annual Yuletide in Taos, which features holiday markets, bonfires, and other festive events.