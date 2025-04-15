The revolutionary Downforce-on-Demand™ fan system allowed the car to ‘suck’ itself to the ceiling of a rotating rig.

The McMurtry Spéirling is paving the way for new milestones by becoming the world’s first car to drive upside down. Using its revolutionary Downforce-on-Demand™ fan system, the all-electric British hypercar was able to ‘suck’ itself to the ceiling of a custom-built rotating rig. This allowed Co-founder Thomas Yates to drive the vehicle fully inverted and unsupported.

Defying Gravity

The rotating rig, engineered specifically for this demonstration, was designed to safely rotate the Spéirling hypercar 180 degrees. The platform, which played a crucial role in enabling the Downforce-on-Demand™ fan system to hold the Spéirling, also included reinforced structural arms and a motorized pivot system.

The vehicle drove up a ramp onto the platform, which rotated on large, curved supports until the car was fully inverted. Using aerodynamic force rather than clamps or restraints, the car clung to the platform with a fan-generated downforce system that spins at up to 23,000 rpm and has over 2,000 kg of suction at zero mph. This means the single-seater EV generates more than double its weight in downforce from a standstill.

This 1,000bhp EV drove upside down, utilizing the same groundbreaking tech that previously broke records at Goodwood Festival of Speed and Laguna Seca Hillclimb. McMurtry Spéirling is already impressive due to its ability to accelerate from zero to 100 mph in 2.66 seconds, zero to 60 mph in 1.55 seconds, and its top speed of 185 mph.

Flipping the Future

McMurtry Co-founder and Managing Director Thomas Yates conducted the high-intensity test, which he called “a fantastic day in the office.” He also referred to the technology as “downforce on-demand” since the strength of the suction can be adjusted via a switch on the steering wheel.

“With a longer inverted track or a suitable tunnel, we may be able to drive even further,” said managing director Thomas Yates, hinting at what’s still to come.

With only 100 customer cars planned for 2026, the Spéirling test took place at McMurtry Automotive’s headquarters. This marks another record for the vehicle, which already holds the hill climb records at both Goodwood and Laguna Seca, and just this month broke the outright TopGear Test Track lap record.

“This demonstration was an exciting proof of concept using a small purpose-built rig, but is perhaps just the beginning of what’s possible. With a longer inverted track or a suitable tunnel, we may be able to drive even further! Huge congratulations and thanks to the entire McMurtry Automotive team, especially the engineers involved in the car and fan system’s design, they are the heroes of today. ” Yates stated.