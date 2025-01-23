The vehicle incorporates a ground module for the road and an air module for the sky.

Xpeng AeroHT, a branch of Xpeng Motors, introduced the “Land Aircraft Carrier” at CES 2025. The company claims it’s the world’s first modular car. It combines a tri-axle, a six-wheel van, and an electric vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft. The car’s modularity comes from the eVTOL’s ability to fit into the van’s rear compartment.

Land Aircraft Carrier

The vehicle is called the ground module. Its tri-axle, six-wheel design enhances its off-road capabilities and allows it to navigate through tough terrain. In addition, the vehicle has all-wheel drive and rear-wheel steering, which provide enhanced off-road capabilities and impressive payload size. While it still fits in a typical parking spot and doesn’t require a special driver’s license to operate, it still fits a two-passenger eVTOL. It’s something that has never been seen before.

The flight module is the eVTOL that is incorporated in the van’s rear compartment. It has a six-axis, six-propeller design with carbon fiber for strength and lightness. Its 270° panoramic cockpit gives users a wide view. Xpeng AeroHT designed the world’s first onboard automatic separation and reconnection mechanism, which allows the two modules to separate from each other. After separation, the six arms and propellers of the air module unfold for low-altitude flight.

When the flight is over, the ground module uses its autonomous capabilities and the automatic reconnection mechanism to reconnect with the air module precisely. Furthermore, the ground module is a mobile platform, storage, and energy station.

Furthermore, the company plans to establish flying camps around cities and along classic road trip routes. These camps would feature landing platforms and unobstructed airspace conditions. The company’s purpose for the camps is to provide “flight experiences, operational support, flight training, and recreational activities.”