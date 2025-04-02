XTI Aerospace, a leader in vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) and powered-lift aircraft, has announced the opening of its new Prototyping and Innovation Lab at The HIVE in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The lab will focus on advancing the development of XTI’s flagship TriFan 600 aircraft through the enhancement of its subscale models, “Sparrow” and “Kestrel.” Led by Professor Robert Lunnie from the University of North Dakota, the lab aims to optimize key technologies such as flight control systems and aerodynamics.

XTI Aerospace Opens Prototyping and Innovation Lab at The HIVE

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTIA), a pioneer in VTOL and powered-lift aircraft solutions, today announced the launch of the XTI Aerospace Prototyping and Innovation Lab within The HIVE in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The HIVE is a one-of-a-kind hybrid business accelerator & incubator focused on vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).

This new lab is designed to accelerate the development of XTI’s flagship powered-lift aircraft, the TriFan 600, initially focused on advancing the subscale model, code-named “Sparrow,” and progress toward the construction of a more advanced model, “Kestrel,” which will be crucial in enhancing key elements such as flight control systems and aerodynamics. Under the leadership of Professor Robert Lunnie, an expert in VTOL systems and an Aerospace Professor at the University of North Dakota, the team will work to optimize the aircraft’s performance capabilities and develop a cutting-edge flight control center. Professor Lunnie has assembled a highly skilled team dedicated to the development of XTI’s subscale models.

XTI Aerospace anticipates that this new lab will help to not only enhance the design and flight capabilities of the TriFan 600 but also contribute to the broader advancement of aviation technology. By leveraging The HIVE’s collaborative environment and utilizing the expertise and resources within the Grand Forks aerospace community, XTI is positioning itself to remain at the forefront of the VTOL and powered-lift industries.

“We are excited to advance the next generation of TriFan 600’s subscale models, focusing on critical flight control and aerodynamics systems,” said Tobin Arthur, Chief Strategy Officer of XTI Aerospace. “With Professor Lunnie’s leadership, and strong local support and resources, the work at the XTI Prototyping and Innovation Lab will bring us closer to delivering the transformative TriFan to the market.”

Brandon Bochenski, Mayor of the City of Grand Forks, added, “Grand Forks is rapidly becoming a hub for aviation innovation, with key collaborations between the United States Air Force, various government agencies, the University of North Dakota, and the HIVE incubator. XTI Aerospace’s arrival strengthens our position as a leader in aerospace technology and we look forward to being a part of accelerating the TriFan 600’s path to first flight.”

Professor Lunnie stated, “Our team is highly motivated and eager to push the boundaries of aerospace innovation. We are committed to meeting and exceeding key milestones that will ultimately shape the future of air mobility.”

“I am excited to have Professor Lunnie and XTI Aerospace collaborating at The HIVE,” said Johnny Ryan, Executive Director of the HIVE. “Their work epitomizes the collaborative ecosystem we have fostered in Grand Forks. XTI’s presence is a big step in our evolution from being a leading UAS market player to a broader mission incorporating all of VTOL and powered-lift markets.”

