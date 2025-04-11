The innovation uses a smartphone display and a custom transparent holo-prism to project what appears to be a free-floating branded video clip—something guests can view, record, and share. Early testers called the experience “unreal” and “so exciting, I don’t even have words.”

“This isn’t a photo booth in the traditional sense,” said Jason Whaley, founder of Smash Booth Interactive. “It’s part illusion, part brand storytelling—and unlike anything else on the trade show floor. People don’t just glance at it; they stop, ask questions, and pull out their phones. That’s the kind of engagement brands need today.”

The new activation launches at EMS—Experiential Marketing Summit—on April 16, and will be available for trade shows, expos, product launches, and corporate activations beginning June 2025.

SOURCE Smash Booth Interactive Photo Studios

