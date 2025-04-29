Listen to Article

Upheaval Games has launched the Dreamer Portal in Early Access, offering a cutting-edge, AI-powered web-based UI designed to revolutionize 3D game development. This free, no-code toolkit allows creators to easily generate immersive game content, including creatures, items, and entire worlds, simply by providing a text or voice prompt.

BOSTON, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Upheaval Games, founded by industry veterans from Blizzard, Tencent, and Unity, today announced Early Access to The Dreamer Portal, a free web-based UI empowering anyone to design immersive game content, such as creatures, items, worlds, and props, from a single prompt. The Dreamer Portal offers a glimpse into a future where creativity is instant, immersive, and playable.

The Dreamer Portal addresses the gaming industry’s chronic bottlenecks, from stalled projects to constrained innovation, enabling creatives to effortlessly transform voice or text prompts into fully rigged and animated 3D assets directly within their browser. Developers can immediately access the tool by joining Early Access at https://dreamer.upheavalai.com/

The no-code toolkit converges multiple AI technologies such as Meshy, OpenAI, Tripo, and many more, to slash production costs and timelines while empowering creators to iterate fast and dream big. From in-painting edits and prompt enrichment to drag-and-drop art iteration and CSV-driven mass asset generation, it integrates with Unreal Engine, Unity, and seamlessly to many other 3d tools, and stores assets in the cloud for cross-device access. An upcoming marketplace will tie it all together, spotlighting Agentic/AI-controlled games to boost discoverability and monetization for devs pushing interactive storytelling forward.

“Studios waste too much time wrestling with rapid-fire AI updates, tech debt, and busted pipelines,” said Jeff Goodsill, CEO of Upheaval AI. “We’re delivering a flexible, future-proof layer that sits between your game and the chaotic AI ecosystem, letting you plug in cutting-edge tools and assets without the hassle so you can build bold, innovative titles instead of babysitting fixes.”

With the majority of games failing within three years and hundreds of millions lost to abandoned projects, risk aversion has long choked creativity. Upheaval’s upcoming Agentic AI flips that script, eliminating tasks like scripting character behaviors and instead using agents who generate evolving narratives to free devs for what matters: crafting standout mechanics and stories at more than 10X the speed.

Interested developers can dive into the Early Access phase today and join a movement to revolutionize how games are made and played.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of Upheaval Games’ promotions. Please refer to upheavalai.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.