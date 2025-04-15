GIGABYTE has officially launched its latest GeForce RTX™ 5060 Ti and RTX™ 5060 graphics cards, powered by NVIDIA’s cutting-edge Blackwell architecture, with availability starting April 16. Designed for gamers, content creators, and entry-level AI users, these new GPUs strike a balance between powerful performance and advanced cooling efficiency.

TAIPEI, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GIGABYTE, the world’s leading computer brand, launches the GeForce RTX™ 5060 Ti, and GeForce RTX™ 5060 series graphics cards, powered by NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, which will be available starting April 16. Designed for mainstream gamers, creators, and entry-level AI users, these new models offer an optimal balance between performance and cooling efficiency with an upgraded WINDFORCE cooling system for smooth gameplay and multitasking.

The upgraded WINDFORCE cooling system aims to enhance cooling efficiency by maximizing air volume and minimizing turbulence and noise. These graphics cards feature the Hawk Fan design that delivers up to a 53.6% increase in air pressure and a 12.5% boost in air volume. GIGABYTE also applied server-grade conductive gel to ensure optimal contact with uneven surfaces, reducing thermal resistance and maintaining stability over prolonged usage. Equipped with direct GPU contact copper plate and composite heat pipes, GIGABYTE GeForce RTX™ 5060 Ti and GeForce RTX™ 5060 series graphics cards are accomplished to maximize heat transfer for superior cooling performance.

GIGABYTE offers a diversity of GeForce RTX™5060 Ti and GeForce RTX™ 5060 models to cater to different users’ needs. The ELITE model is the gateway of the AORUS series, offering an advanced cooling system and Screen Cooling feature to optimize rear airflow for additional heat dissipation. The GIGABYTE Gaming and AERO models are designed for high-performance gaming and creators, while the AERO model features a sleek white and silver for aesthetic PC build. Tailored for white PC build seekers, the GIGABYTE EAGLE ICE is the ideal option for an all-white setup. Meanwhile, the WINDFORCE model is designed with a simple black style for users seeking stability and durability.

To fulfill the growing market for small-form-factor builds, GIGABYTE also offers an 182mm length model on GeForce RTX™ 5060 for a compact setup. Learn more about GIGABYTE GeForce RTX™ 5060 Ti and RTX™ 5060 series graphics cards at the official website.

SOURCE GIGABYTE

