The nuclear innovation campuses are meant to modernize fuel production, enrichment, repurposing, and disposal.

The U.S. Department of Energy has narrowed down its list of potential locations for new Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campuses. After looking at 28 applications from 26 states, the agency will choose between Utah, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Idaho.

These campuses are meant to update the entire nuclear fuel cycle in the U.S., including producing fuel, enriching it, reprocessing old fuel, and eventually disposing of it safely. Depending on what each state wants and can handle, these places might also build advanced reactors, generate power, and even have data centers on-site.

Getting one of these campuses could mean up to $50 billion in investments and another $10 billion in tax money for the state and local area. Plus, it could create nearly 25,000 new jobs for the state that lands it.

Down to Five States

All five governors voiced strong support for bringing these sites to their home states:

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Utah: Governor Spencer Cox noted that the project will accelerate Utah’s “Operation Gigawatt” effort to develop full-cycle nuclear technology and affordable power.

Tennessee: Governor Bill Lee shared that Tennessee is eager to build on its Manhattan Project legacy to advance reliable energy solutions.

Oklahoma: Governor J. Kevin Stitt stated that nuclear energy represents a new frontier to build on Oklahoma’s history of oil and gas production.

Louisiana: Governor Jeff Landry emphasized that his state is ready to use its long history of energy innovation to help lead the nation’s nuclear future.

Idaho: Governor Brad Little highlighted Idaho’s 70-year history in nuclear research as a strong foundation to support every stage of the nuclear fuel cycle.

The Push for Nuclear Technology

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright just signed Memorandums of Understanding with the five states. He mentioned that this concept comes directly from the government’s push to grow the U.S. nuclear industry and restore the fuel cycle domestically.

Wright said, “These campuses will be massive generators of economic growth, create thousands of high-paying jobs, and be crucial to unleashing America’s nuclear renaissance.”