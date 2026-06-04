At the center of Utah’s clean energy goals is the Green River Advanced Nuclear Project. The state completed a major milestone in the project, selecting Holtec International to supply its SMR-300 Small Modular Reactor. The project is part of a state initiative called Operation Gigawatt, which aims to bring more power to Utah.

Powering the Desert With Nuclear Energy

Nuclear reactors usually need a lot of water to stay cool, which Utah struggles with due to its extremely dry environment. This is the exact reason why leaders chose Holtec’s reactor. The reactor’s design can use an optional air-cooled system. This allows the plant to run smoothly in desert climates where water is scarce.

Teams have already spent years running environmental tests, including seismic and groundwater studies, for the nuclear project. The location also has water rights, sits near the Union Pacific railway and I-70, and connects easily to major power grids.

“With Holtec’s restart of Palisades Nuclear plant in Michigan ongoing, and the first Holtec SMR-300s, Pioneer 1 & 2, in the NRC licensing process and early site preparation, the work by our partners to acquire sites for next-of-kind deployment in Utah is paramount to our Mountain West expansion strategy as part of Operation Gigawatt,” Dr. Rick Springman, President of Holtec International, explained. “Supply chain development follows reactor deployments, making the advancement of this project crucial to downstream supply chain investments in the state across the nuclear ecosystem.”

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Years of Groundwork

This project is the result of long-term planning. For example, Blue Castle Holdings spent nearly two decades getting the site ready for an energy developer to step in.

“Blue Castle’s focus from the beginning has been to create exactly this kind of opportunity with a company like Fulcrum Point. Over the past 19 years, Blue Castle has laid the groundwork to de-risk a site for the deployment of nuclear power, creating significant value for future energy development that can serve energy demand across Utah and the surrounding region, as well as potential on-site, behind-the-meter opportunities for advanced technology applications,” Aaron Tilton, CEO of Blue Castle Holdings, said. “We appreciate the collaborative effort with Emery County and the City of Green River to create high-value jobs and meaningful economic impact in rural Utah.”

Now, other partners are jumping in to push the project across the finish line.

“Fulcrum Point is stepping into this project as a true development partner to help move the Blue Castle Project from years of groundwork into the next phase of execution,” Chris Hayter, Founder of Fulcrum Point and Chief Operations Officer of Hi Tech Solutions, said. “This project has the potential to strengthen Utah’s energy future, support rural economic growth, and deliver reliable power for decades to come.”

Next, the project will move through the federal licensing process. If everything goes smoothly, Holtec’s construction partner, Hyundai E&C, will join the project later to help build the plant.