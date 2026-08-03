Learn how crafting can help you connect with your creativity and provide you with tangible skills away from screens.

Let’s face it. People are tired of buying mass-produced junk online and at local stores. Everywhere you look, folks are ditching fast fashion and generic home decor to make things with their own two hands. DIY is having a massive moment right now!

People want real and handmade items again. But more than that, people want to learn and create. They are craving tangible skills that do not involve staring at a tiny screen all day. They want to paint, sew, carve, and build.

If you are one of those people making art, you need a good place to sell it. Etsy used to be the go-to spot. But high fees and crowded pages made it tough for small creators to stand out.

Made by Hand

Enter MakerPlace by Michaels.

Source: Canva/andreusK from Getty Images

Michaels built this online marketplace specifically for independent makers and artists. It is a fresh spot to buy and sell truly handmade goods. You can find custom jewelry, unique art pieces, cozy home decor, and handmade bath products directly from the people who made them.

For creators, it is a great alternative. The platform offers free product listings. Plus, the referral fees are much lower than what you see on other major sites. Makers also get cash-back rewards and discounts on crafting supplies at Michaels.

But, it is not just an online store. MakerPlace leans heavily into the education and learning side of DIY.

People are extremely hungry for knowledge. They want to know how things are made. Artisans host live virtual tutorial classes on the site so you can book a session and pick up a brand-new skill right from your living room. Want to learn pottery or master watercolor painting? You can find a class for it.

They also publish tons of free how-to guides and project ideas. If you are stuck in a creative rut, you can browse these guides to spark inspiration and build your confidence.

Crafting the Future

Tomorrow’s World Today is all about the World of Creation. Technology moves fast, but the human urge to create remains the same. Tools like MakerPlace blend old-school craftsmanship with modern e-commerce. They give independent creators a fighting chance to share their work.

So, if you are tired of scrolling through the same old mass-market stuff, check out MakerPlace. Support a local creator. Or better yet, grab some supplies, take an online class, and start making your own art today.

Want to see art in action? Visit the Creator’s Cafe Page to dive into the World of Creation.