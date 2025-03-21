Paired with the 6330 Meter Site Analyzer, the T3 provides a complete field-testing solution, ensuring full meter and site diagnostics for any scenario.

TESCO has launched the T3 Turbo Meter Tester, a lightweight and powerful tool designed to streamline meter testing for utilities by offering fast, accurate, and safe field diagnostics. Announced from Bristol, Pennsylvania, the T3 features a handheld controller and an interlock safety system to enhance technician safety and operational reliability. When paired with the TESCO 6330 Meter Site Analyzer, it provides a comprehensive solution for both self-contained and transformer-rated meter testing, making it a game-changer for utility field operations.

BRISTOL, Pa., March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Utilities face mounting challenges when it comes to meter testing and site diagnostics. Traditional methods require bulky test equipment, lengthy testing processes, and frequent lab verification, leading to increased costs, inefficiencies, and delays in resolving metering issues.

To address these problems, TESCO has launched the T3 Turbo Meter Tester, a powerful, lightweight tool that allows technicians to perform fast, accurate self-contained meter testing directly in the field. With built-in phantom load capabilities, true three-phase testing, and superior portability, the T3 eliminates the need for external load sources and lab-based verification, streamlining the testing process and improving utility operations.

However, testing the meter alone isn’t always enough. For full-site diagnostics and transformer-rated meter testing, the T3 pairs perfectly with the TESCO 6330 Meter Site Analyzer, creating the ultimate metering field solution.

Why the T3 Turbo Meter Tester is a Game-Changer for Utilities

— No External Load Needed – Built-in phantom load (0.1A–50A) eliminates reliance on customer load or external test sources, ensuring consistent, repeatable testing.

— True Three-Phase Testing in the Field – Accurately tests self-contained meters with 0.02% voltage/current accuracy, reducing the risk of meter misdiagnosis.

— Lightweight & Rugged for Field Use – Weighs under 10 lbs. and is housed in a rugged Pelican case, making it easy to transport and durable in any environment.

— Handheld Controller for Safer Operation – Unlike app-controlled testers, the T3 eliminates reliance on smartphones, reducing the risk of device damage in the field.

— Interlock Safety System – Prevents accidental live connections, protecting technicians from potential hazards.

— Pairing the T3 with the 6330: The Complete Metering Test Solution

While the T3 is ideal for testing self-contained meters, some metering issues go beyond the meter itself. That’s where the TESCO 6330 Meter Site Analyzer comes in.

Together, the T3 and 6330 provide:

— Testing for Any Meter Type – T3 handles self-contained meters, while the 6330 tackles transformer-rated meters and full-site power quality analysis.

— Complete Site Diagnostics – The 6330 analyzes voltage, current, power factor, and system health, helping identify wiring issues and prevent costly system failures.

— Faster, More Efficient Testing – No need to send meters back to the lab—technicians can test on-site and reinstall immediately, reducing downtime.

— Built for the Field – Both units are lightweight, portable, and protected by rugged Pelican cases, making them durable, reliable, and easy to use in any environment.

— The Ultimate Technician Toolkit – With both devices, meter technicians have everything they need to diagnose, verify, and troubleshoot meters and site conditions quickly and accurately.

A Word from TESCO Leadership

“For years, utilities have struggled with time-consuming, inefficient meter testing processes, forcing technicians to carry heavy equipment, rely on lab testing, or deal with inconsistent customer load conditions,” said Tom Lawton, President & CEO of TESCO. “The T3 Turbo Meter Tester changes the game by making field testing faster, safer, and more reliable than ever.

When paired with the 6330 Meter Site Analyzer, these two tools ensure technicians can handle any testing scenario—self-contained meters, transformer-rated meters, or full-site power analysis—without ever needing to leave the job site.”

Availability

The T3 Turbo Meter Tester and 6330 Meter Site Analyzer are now available for purchase. For more information, visit T3 – Turbo Meter Tester | TESCO Metering



