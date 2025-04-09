Pro Smoker, a leader in smokehouse design and technology, has unveiled its revolutionary Handload Smoker Series. These advanced smokers combine smoking, roasting, cooking, and holding capabilities, making them ideal for small processors, restaurants, catering, and food service professionals. Featuring a state-of-the-art touchscreen controller with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth integration, the smokers work seamlessly with the Pro Smoker app, offering unmatched precision and control over food preparation.

Pro Smoker Launches Revolutionary Handload Smoker Series with App Technology

Advancements give food professionals unparalleled flavor and precision

HARTFORD, Wis., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pro Smoker, the industry leader in smokehouse design and technology, today announced a new series of handload smokers. The 150S and 300S Smokers combine smoke, roast, cook and hold functionality, making them ideal for small processors, restaurants, catering and food service professionals. Featuring a state-of-the-art touch-screen Wi-Fi/Bluetooth controller, these next-generation smokers seamlessly integrate with the Pro Smoker app, offering users unparalleled precision and control over food preparation.

“We are thrilled to introduce our new handload smoker series, representing the cutting edge of smokehouse technology,” said Joe Hanni, CEO of PS Seasoning and Pro Smoker. “These smokers empower our customers with unprecedented control over food preparation through our app, right from the palm of their hand. Leading the industry, this innovation is primed to revolutionize food service operations, offering the flexibility and precision needed to consistently deliver excellent smoked products.”

With its ability to capture data, automate recipes and maintain precise temperature consistency, the new design allows customers more hands-free time to focus on other critical aspects of their business. New product features include:

– Touchscreen control takes the guesswork out of smoking with six programmable recipes and remote monitoring through the Pro Smoker app.

– Multi functionality offers oven, roaster and hold capabilities, in addition to smoke. This also allows the company to serve a new market of ready-to-eat food providers.

– Data tracking automatically captures cook data for streamlined inspections and improved product tracking.

– High-Temp performance offers greater cooking flexibility now reaching up to 300°F (from 250°F).

– Enhanced airflow design results in more even cooking with a redesigned damper system that draws fresh air from two locations.

– Designed and crafted in the U.S. with 304 stainless steel to ensure long-lasting durability.

Developed by Pro Smoker’s team of skilled artisans and supported by food scientists, master meat crafters and an executive chef, the new Handload Smoker Series is designed to meet the highest standards of quality and performance. For more product information and purchasing details, visit pro-smoker.com/collections/hand-load-smokehouses.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of Pro Smoker’s promotions. Please refer to pro-smoker.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.