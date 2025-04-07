Miller High Life Unveils Beer-Infused Vinyl

CHICAGO, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Miller High Life is launching The Soundtrack to the High Life, a new, year-long music platform honoring the authentic moments where great music and The Champagne of Beers come together. From the electrified hum of the neon sign to the familiar click of selecting songs on the jukebox, the sounds of everyday celebrations make up the Soundtrack to the High Life.

To kick off the platform, Miller High Life is spotlighting where those authentic music moments happen – the dive bar. Every dive bar tells its story through sound – the welcome creak of the door, the familiar clink of High Life, and the low hum of conversations. Now, Miller High Life is bottling up its own Dive Bar Sounds, the first-ever beer-infused vinyl record made with The Champagne of Beers inside. No cover charge needed – just set the record spinning and let High Life bring the soundtrack of your favorite neighborhood spot to you.

Dive Bar Sounds comes to life through original tracks that blend the authentic sounds of your favorite dive bar with The Champagne of Beers to tell the story of a night at the dive. Among the eight tracks featured on the vinyl are:

– Welcome to the Dive– an upbeat rhythm built from the percussive sounds of pool balls, with subtle notes of the classic High Life jingle woven throughout, capturing the energy of game night at your favorite bar.

– Regular’s Remix – a laid-back track where the familiar murmur of regulars and clinking High Life bottles create the soundtrack to a perfect night at the bar.

– Champagne Nights – an ambient sound led by the signature hiss of The Champagne of Beers being opened and the effervescent dance of bubbles rising to the top.

– Last Call Symphony – a low-fi melody featuring the hum of High Life neon signs and closing time bell that feels like your final waltz out of the dive bar.

Beginning April 10 at 12 p.m. ET, just in time for Record Store Day, fans who are 21+ can pre-order Dive Bar Sounds, the vinyl record made with The Champagne of Beers for $18, the price of a 24-pack of High Life, at millerhighlife.com/divebarsounds while supplies last. A limited quantity will be available for pre-order over multiple days (4/10, 4/11, 4/15, 4/16).

Beyond the first-of-its-kind vinyl record, The Soundtrack to the High Life platform will continue throughout 2025 with a range of music experiences. Through sponsorship of Teddy Swims’ 2025 North American tour and partnerships with TouchTunes and Fender, the platform will bring authentic live music moments to music lovers everywhere. Soundtrack to the High Life will give music fans access to exclusive tickets and VIP experiences throughout Teddy Swims’ North American tour, a custom High Life-branded Fender® Telecaster® guitar giveaway, thousands of credits redeemable for free song plays on over 50,000 TouchTunes digital jukeboxes in bars nationwide, covetable items from a Junk Food merch collaboration and more.

“We’re thrilled to launch The Soundtrack to the High Life, bringing Miller High Life’s celebratory spirit to music fans everywhere,” said Frank Cirone, senior director of marketing for Miller High Life. “From our innovative beer-infused vinyl to the exciting sponsorship of Teddy Swims’ North American Tour, and partnerships with TouchTunes and Fender, we’re creating authentic music experiences that welcome fans to live the High Life through the universal language of music. It’s about celebrating those everyday moments where great music and The Champagne of Beers naturally come together.”

Music fans can visit millerhighlife.com/soundtrack and follow Miller High Life on Instagram at @millerhighlife for more details and upcoming Soundtrack to the High Life announcements.