Mean Green has unveiled the Vanquish Autonomous—the world’s first commercial-electric stand-on autonomous mower. With capabilities like camera-based obstacle detection, live performance tracking, and route recall, it offers a smart and reliable solution for landscaping crews.

Mean Green Introduces First Commercial-Electric Stand-On Autonomous Mower

All-new Vanquish Autonomous is designed to improve productivity and profitability

WAUKESHA, Wis., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Mean Green, a leading battery-powered, commercial-grade turf care manufacturer and a Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC) company, today announced the expansion of its commercial-grade electric mower lineup with its all-new Vanquish Autonomous.

The world’s first commercial-electric stand-on autonomous mower is built for the crews that never stop pushing forward. Vanquish delivers up to eight hours of all-electric runtime with a powerful and capable 60″ mulching rear discharge deck. The Vanquish Autonomous is designed to multiply output without multiplying headcount – redefining efficiency.

Now available for order at Mean Green dealers nationwide, Vanquish Autonomous features Greenzie self-driving technology for real-world commercial demands. With camera-based obstacle detection, live performance tracking, and a call-back feature to return the mower to its starting position, it’s designed to be a smart, safe, and productive machine for a commercial mowing fleet. Users can also indicate keep-out zones to mark areas where the mower should not go.

“The Vanquish Autonomous has the potential to become the hardest-working member of any commercial landscaping crew,” said Brandon DeCoff, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Generac Chore. “With advanced self-driving capabilities and the ability to automatically repeat saved routes, it redefines what productivity looks like. We’re proud to lead the charge in commercial electric mowing with the industry’s first stand-on autonomous solution.”

The Vanquish Autonomous boasts an available 22kWh battery, which can mow continuously for up to eight hours. It also has the flexibility to switch between autonomous and manual operation. The Vanquish Autonomous is capable of speeds up to 11.5 mph, and the patented Heavy-duty Impulse Drive SystemTM provides industry-leading performance and reliability.

Mean Green supports the Vanquish Autonomous with a 5-year limited battery warranty and a 5-year limited mower warranty. For more information about the Mean Green Vanquish Autonomous, visit MeanGreenProducts.com.

