The company says the mini series of its best-sellers is an “affordable” option for yard robots.
The robotic lawn car company MAMMOTION added two new mowing robots to its fleet of smart lawn care machines. Showcased at CES 2025, the LUBA and YUKA mini-series are smaller versions of the company’s best sellers, the LUBA 2 AWD Series and YUKA Series. MAMMOTION uses AI technology to make lawn upkeep easier for larger yards and smaller landscapes.
LUBA 2 Mini AWD Series
The LUBA Mini AWD Series is built on the same all-wheel-drive (AWD) platform as its larger model, making it suitable for smaller and mid-sized lawns up to 0.37 acres (1500㎡) and weighs 33 pounds (15kg). With practicality in mind, it’s designed to adapt to various lawn conditions. Its optimized 88-watt cutting motors effectively handle thick and tall grass. An 8-inch cutting width and omni-wheels ensure thorough coverage, enabling precise navigation even in confined spaces. The mower’s all-terrain capability allows it to handle uneven surfaces and slopes easily. So, say goodbye to pushing a heavy lawn mower up a hill.
This compact design has been tailored to meet the needs of smaller lawn care while maintaining effective performance.
Yuka Mini
The YUKA Mini is equipped with UltraSense AI Vision, which allows lawns to be mapped in approximately 10 minutes. This system ensures that the mower navigates obstacles and covers the yard with precision. Boundary wires are not required, as Smart Object Avoidance and Intelligent Visual Fencing keep the mower within its designated area. Because of the AI vision, users can program the robot mower to avoid “danger zones” such as roads or swimming pools.
The YUKA Mini is powered by a lithium battery, providing an emission-free alternative to gas-powered mowers. It can effectively handle challenging terrain, including slopes of up to 45% and obstacles as high as 1.38 inches.
Mowing schedules, restricted zones, and remote operations are managed through the Mammotion app with Alexa or Google Voice voice commands. The mower’s IPX6 waterproof rating and rain detection ensure durability, which means it can operate in nasty weather.
With minimal maintenance required and automated scheduling, the YUKA Mini is designed to simplify lawn care.