The YUKA Mini is equipped with UltraSense AI Vision, which allows lawns to be mapped in approximately 10 minutes. This system ensures that the mower navigates obstacles and covers the yard with precision. Boundary wires are not required, as Smart Object Avoidance and Intelligent Visual Fencing keep the mower within its designated area. Because of the AI vision, users can program the robot mower to avoid “danger zones” such as roads or swimming pools.

The YUKA Mini is powered by a lithium battery, providing an emission-free alternative to gas-powered mowers. It can effectively handle challenging terrain, including slopes of up to 45% and obstacles as high as 1.38 inches.

Mowing schedules, restricted zones, and remote operations are managed through the Mammotion app with Alexa or Google Voice voice commands. The mower’s IPX6 waterproof rating and rain detection ensure durability, which means it can operate in nasty weather.

With minimal maintenance required and automated scheduling, the YUKA Mini is designed to simplify lawn care.