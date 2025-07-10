The module streamlines operations by reducing manual data entry, improving accuracy, and enabling real-time shipment creation.

Carrier Logistics Inc. (CLI), a provider of freight management software for less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers, has announced the launch of its new AI BOL Extraction module, a cutting-edge tool designed to automate the extraction of shipment data from Bills of Lading (BOLs). By integrating artificial intelligence directly into CLI’s FACTS freight management system, the module streamlines operations by reducing manual data entry, improving accuracy, and enabling real-time shipment creation.

Carrier Logistics Unveils AI-Powered Tool to Streamline LTL Operations

New Bills of Lading extraction module reduces manual work, improves accuracy, and drives real-world savings

ELMSFORD, N.Y., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Carrier Logistics Inc. (CLI), a leading provider of freight management software for less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers, today announced the launch of its new AI BOL Extraction module. This advanced tool significantly reduces time-consuming data entry of Bills of Lading (BOLs), enabling faster, more accurate shipment creation and measurable cost savings.

The AI BOL Extraction module uses artificial intelligence to extract shipment data from Bills of Lading and automatically populate CLI’s FACTS freight management system—creating or updating shipments in real time. By automating a traditionally manual process, the tool improves data accuracy, reduces delays, and streamlines key operations.

“This technology directly addresses one of the most persistent challenges in our industry—capturing critical shipment data quickly and accurately,” said Ben Wiesen, president of Carrier Logistics. “With this AI-powered module, we’re delivering a real-world solution that drives measurable value. By extracting data in real time, we help carriers act faster and more confidently. The result is a transformative solution that helps LTL carriers using FACTS turn operational efficiency into a strategic advantage.”

The AI BOL Extraction module brings immediate operational benefits to transportation companies processing Bills of Lading, including:

– Automated Processing – Reduces manual data entry of BOLs, accelerating shipment creation

– Error Reduction – Lowers discrepancies and rework through precise AI-driven extraction

– Improved Efficiency – Enables earlier optimization and dispatch, allowing more time to execute

– Seamless Integration – Directly links extracted data into the FACTS platform in real time

Carrier Logistics FACTS™ is the premier freight and transportation management solution for asset-based LTL carriers and last-mile providers. Purpose-built for the industry, FACTS combines powerful optimization tools, dispatch and routing engines, cross-dock management, and a full back-office suite—all in one integrated system. Now enhanced with AI, FACTS helps carriers boost productivity, reduce costs, and provide shippers with real-time visibility and superior service.

