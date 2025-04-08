Kodiak Technologies is set to unveil the world’s most powerful electric snow removal vehicle at the 2025 Snow Symposium, held from April 25 to 30 in Buffalo, NY. In collaboration with Chang Robotics and Roush, the vehicle introduces a groundbreaking dual-use power capability, allowing it to serve not only as a snow removal machine but also as a mobile power source for year-round energy applications such as emergency backup and microgrids.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kodiak Technologies, in collaboration with Chang Robotics and Roush for design and assembly, is unveiling the world’s most powerful electric and hybrid commercial snow removal vehicle. Following the overwhelmingly positive response to their debut at the 2024 International Aviation Snow Symposium (IASS), Kodiak Technologies will return to the 2025 Symposium, showcasing their vehicle for the first time from April 25 to 30 in Buffalo, NY.

Kodiak Technologies is introducing its vehicle’s dual-use power capability—a feature that transforms it from a seasonal snow removal machine into a year-round energy asset. This added functionality supports peak shaving, emergency backup, and microgrid applications, ensuring that the vehicle is no longer an idle asset during non-winter operations. Now, airports and municipalities can maximize their investment, leveraging the vehicle’s power capabilities to enhance energy resilience throughout the year.

“Our dual-use power capability is an industry first that significantly enhances the value of our vehicle,” said Marc Manning, CEO of Kodiak Technologies. “This innovation enables airports and other key facilities to not only meet FAA compliance requirements—moving 7,500 tons of snow per hour at 25 MPH—but also to utilize the same equipment as a supplemental or emergency power source. For facilities near the snow line that experience occasional heavy snowfall, this dual-purpose functionality accelerates ROI and maximizes equipment utilization.”

In addition to its enhanced functionality, the vehicle design offers unparalleled efficiency, significantly lowering fuel consumption, maintenance, and operational costs—resulting in a total cost of ownership that is 60% less than traditional solutions.

As a zero-emission, eco-friendly solution, this vehicle supports sustainability goals and qualifies for AIP, VALE, and ZEV grants. By reducing reliance on fossil fuels and lowering emissions, Kodiak Technologies assists airports in meeting their environmental targets while enhancing operational efficiency.

The vehicle is now available for purchase in three sustainable powertrain options: Diesel Hybrid, Battery Electric, and Hydrogen Fuel Cell. All variants are American-made, American-designed, and Buy-American compliant.

