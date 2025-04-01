fbpx

Immersive Gamebox Unveils AR Batman Adventure

Join forces to solve puzzles and defeat iconic villains in this AR adventure.

Immersive Gamebox (IGB) has partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery to launch “Batman at Immersive Gamebox,” an augmented reality group gaming experience set to debut worldwide on April 4, 2025. This immersive adventure will utilize IGB’s advanced technologies, including 3D motion tracking, projection mapping, and touch-sensitive walls, to transport players into Gotham City. Participants will solve puzzles, scale buildings, and confront iconic villains such as The Joker and Harley Quinn in their quest to protect the city.

Immersive Gamebox and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences Announce Worldwide Launch of New Batman-themed Game AR Experience

 

