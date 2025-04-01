Immersive Gamebox Unveils AR Batman Adventure

LONDON, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Immersive Gamebox (IGB), a global leader in interactive group gaming experiences, and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences are excited to announce their latest partnership, an all-new AR game titled Batman at Immersive Gamebox. Starting April 4, 2025 fans can join forces with the DC Super Hero by stepping into Gotham City and immersing themselves in an interactive adventure like no other at Immersive Gamebox locations worldwide.

About Batman at Immersive Gamebox

The new Batman game is an innovative, immersive experience that blends IGB’s cutting-edge technology, including 3D motion tracking, projection mapping, and touch-sensitive walls, with DC’s legendary storytelling. Designed for groups of two-six players, the Batman game invites fans of all ages to solve puzzles, battle iconic DC Super-Villains, and make crucial decisions that shape their journey through Gotham City.

Key Game Features:

–Explore Gotham City: Step into environments inspired and watched over by the Caped Crusader.

–Classic DC Super-Villans: Work as a team to take on challenges, solve mysteries, and defeat The Joker, The Riddler, Harley Quinn, Bane, and Poison Ivy.

–Exclusive Challenges: In the Batman game, players will solve riddles, scale buildings, drive the Batmobile and battle crime in a quest to protect Gotham City.

–Available Only at IGB: Players will unlock surprises and hidden details that immerse them in the world of Batman like never before.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences to bring Batman to life in this one-of-a-kind immersive adventure,” said Lisa Paton, President and CEO of Immersive Gamebox.

Availability

The Batman game will be available at all Immersive Gamebox locations globally starting April 4, 2025, with bookings opening today. To secure your spot, visit www.ImmersiveGamebox.com .