A flying car that can turn into a plane in less than two minutes will reportedly hit the market early next year. Slovakian flying car maker Klein Vision says the Aircar 2 is the company’s first “production-ready” prototype.

Flying Sports Car

In 2021, the Aircar “flying sports car” completed a 35-minute inter-city test flight. However, the Aircar 2 will be a complete upgrade from this model. Initially, the company had a 1.6-litre BMW engine, but scrapped that and replaced it with a 280-horsepower motor with twice the power. According to the report, the new motor takes its speed from 170 to 250 km/h. In addition, it shortens the takeoff distance and increases safety.

As previously mentioned, the Aircar 2 morphs into a plane faster than the previous model. According to the company, it takes about 1 minute and 20 seconds to make the transformation, about half the time of the previous model.

The flying sports car runs on petrol, but the company plans to switch to electric, “as soon as the energy density of the batteries is good enough,” said Anton Zajac, the company’s co-founder. Owners of the Aircar 2 will reportedly be able to fit into a standard parking space. Once on the road, they can drive to an airport, press a button to deploy the wings, and then take off. The car reportedly has a top speed of 200 km/h (about 125 mph).

Production is currently underway at the company’s workshop in Slovakia. Klein Vision plans to acquire an airworthiness certificate for the new flying sports car, which will allow them to make 100 units per year. After that, the company aims to obtain the European Aviation Safety Agency’s CS-32 certificate, which will remove restrictions on how many units it can produce.

The production prototype was recently unveiled at the Living Legends of Aviation Gala Dinner in Beverly Hills.

Zajac tells The Next Web that the “flying sports car” will cost between $800,000 and $1 million.