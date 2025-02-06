If you’re looking for a Super Bowl party this year, consider being fully immersed in the Big Game with shared reality. We all know that Super Bowl tickets are rather expensive, even for the nosebleed seats. However, the Cosm in Las Angeles offers fans an immersive viewing experience using its shared reality technology.

Shared Reality

Cosm offers fans a new way to experience live events through shared reality. This technology bridges the virtual and physical worlds by “merging state-of-the-art visuals with the energy of the crowd.” Both the LA and Dallas Cosm locations feature large-scale 87-foot-diameter 12K+ LED domes. Since opening its doors in July 2024, Cosm has partnered with the NFL to broadcast Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, and Monday Night Football, along with select games on FOX. Now, the immersive venue will broadcast the biggest stage of them all.

“At Cosm, we aim to deliver an experience for the fans who can’t get to the stadium,” said Jeb Terry, Cosm’s President and CEO.

Whatever live event you are watching, the Cosm’s dome fully immerses you and makes it feel like you’re there. “It will make you reimagine what’s possible with live content and redefine how you experience it with your friends.” The technology takes you courtside to an NBA game and even on the 50-yard line at the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl at Cosm

The Cosm is broadcasting the immersive Super Bowl experience on Sunday, February 9. Tickets for the shared reality event vary in price on StubHub. General admission tickets start at $149. The most expensive ticket is closer to a Super Bowl ticket, coming in at $1,554.

Super Bowl LIX is at the Caesers Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, and starts at 6:30 pm ET. The game is being broadcast on FOX. However, for the first time, it is being streamed for free on Tubi, which FOX Corporation owns.