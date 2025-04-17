ASUS claims its new smartwatch is the first to monitor a user’s blood pressure.

Computer, phone hardware, and electronics manufacturer Asus announced a new wearable that reportedly takes a user’s blood pressure via a fingertip. Asus claims the VivoWatch 6 AERO is the world’s first wearable with that capability.

Combined with other health monitoring features, the VivoWatch 6 AERO reportedly takes a user’s blood pressure and electrocardiogram (ECG) using only a fingertip. According to a company statement, it tracks blood pressure and ECG measurements “instantly.” PPG and ECG sensors are integrated into the wristband of the watch, resulting in “precise and reliable readings.”

Blood pressure measurements are conventionally read through a blood pressure monitor, typically wrapped tightly around your arm at the doctor’s office. According to Harvard Health, at-home monitors reportedly “may be inaccurate in 5% to 15% of patients.” If Asus’ claims are true, this could be a groundbreaking method for accurate blood pressure readings when you’re on the go.

In addition to its blood pressure measurements, ASUS says the wearable has several other health monitoring capabilities. According to the statement, the watch can monitor “SpO₂, heart rate, steps, calories, and sleep quality.” The watch reportedly provides comprehensive insights based on the measurements. In addition, the fitness tracker has a built-in GPU for accurate activity tracking. Asus says the wearable is water-resistant and has a week-long battery life.

Asus also focused on the “look” and size of the smartwatch. It weighs about 27 grams, making it lightweight, and features a 1-inch AMODED display for clear visuals. The latest ASUS Health AI 5.0 algorithm powers the device while tracking and analyzing health data in real-time. As a result, wearers get insights and updates throughout the day.

With the development of the VivoWatch 6 AERO, users with low or high blood pressure can regularly take BPM measurements without the need for bulky monitors. High blood pressure (hypertension) can damage arteries, potentially causing heart attack or stroke, while low blood pressure (hypotension) can lead to dizziness, fainting, and even organ damage. Deploying a device such as Asus’ new smartwatch could be life-changing.

Asus has not announced a release date or a price yet.