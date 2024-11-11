The new Amazon delivery drone was recently approved by the FAA to start delivering to customers.

Amazon started delivering packages by drone in 2022, and they say they’ve delivered “thousands of items” in less than an hour with this delivery method. There’s no question that the company prioritizes quick delivery. Earlier this year, the company announced that it hit its fastest Prime delivery speeds ever in the U.S. and worldwide. They reportedly delivered 5 billion items on the same or next day globally.

Amazon took a major step in its “Prime Air journey” after announcing drone delivery in the Phoenix Metro Area in Arizona. The company says, “Customers who live near our Same-Day site in Tolleson, Arizona, and purchase an eligible item weighing 5 pounds or less can have it delivered by drone in under an hour.”

Amazon plans to deploy the new MK30 drones from facilities near the same-day delivery site in Tolleson. According to the company, the sites are smaller and are hybrid— part fulfillment center, part delivery station.

MK30 Drone

The company says the Prime Air engineering team took two years to develop the MK30 Drone. According to the engineers, the drone includes “innovative, safety-critical features,” which allows it to deliver packages in smaller backyards in densely populated suburban areas. This drone is apparently Amazon’s best, flying twice the speed and 50% quieter than previous models. In addition, it can withstand rain.

In a press release, Amazon said, “We’ve flown the new MK30 drone and put it through its paces at our indoor and outdoor test facilities.” Engineers will use the data from those tests to show regulators the system’s reliability.

The city of Tolleson is excited by the recent announcements regarding the drone’s deployment in the area.

“This kind of delivery is the future, and it’s exciting that it will be starting in the Phoenix Metro Area,” said Kate Gallego, mayor of Phoenix, earlier this year. “The shift toward zero-emission package delivery will help us reduce local pollution and further cement our city as a hotbed for the innovative technology of tomorrow.”

Amazon stated, “Safety is our top priority.” The company demonstrated that when the MK30 received FAA approval to deliver to customers. This approval includes “the ability to fly Beyond Visual Line of Sight, using our sophisticated on-board detect and avoid system.” According to Amazon, it’s a historical, first-of-its-kind approval for a new drone system.

Customers will have access to over 50,000 everyday items, such as household products, beauty items, and office/tech supplies. It’s the largest selection to ever be available for fast drone delivery. However, it comes with a fee that varies based on subscriptions.