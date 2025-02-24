Toyota recently announced the development of a new fuel cell system to help its efforts to reach a “hydrogen society.” It’s the automobile manufacturer’s third-generation fuel cell system, which reportedly features improved fuel efficiency and a reduction in costs compared to the previous system.

According to Toyota, the 3rd Gen FC System is designed to meet the same commercial needs and be as durable as diesel-powered engines. In addition to traditional passenger vehicles, such as cars and pick-up trucks, the 3rd Gen FC System is expanding to heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company plans to introduce the system mainly in “Japan, Europe, North America, and China after 2026 at the earliest.”

Toyota says it believes hydrogen is an important fuel in the journey towards carbon neutrality.

3rd Generation Fuel Cell System

Toyota launched the Mirai fuel cell electric vehicle in 2014. In 2019, the company began supplying FC systems for other applications, including buses, railroads, and stationary power generators. In Japan, Toyota works with its partners to implement these fuel cell systems into the commercial sector, with the goal of creating a hydrogen society. Over the past few years, Toyota tested the third-generation system and developed it using customer feedback and proof-of-concepts.

As a result, the 3rd Gen FC System includes features such as durability, fuel efficiency, and cost reduction.

For example, the new fuel cell system is twice as durable as the prior FC system. As we mentioned before, Toyota claims that its durability is comparable to that of a conventional diesel engine. Additionally, the new system is 1.2x more fuel efficient than its predecessor and allows 20% more range for vehicles. Finally, Toyota claims there will be a cost reduction through innovations in fuel cell design and manufacturing.

The 3rd Generation FC System is intended for various commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and general-purpose applications. It provides an extended cruising range for passenger vehicles and its durability is fit for heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Because the design is more compact, the system will be able to integrate into various applications with ease.