The official launch of Woven City is scheduled for the fall of 2025.

Phase one of Toyota’s Woven City is complete, and the company is on to phase two. Akio Toyoda, Chairman of the Board of Directors (Representative Director) at Toyota Motor Corporation, said residents will slowly start to move in. He said as Woven City grows, it will allow 2,000 residents, including employees, retired people, retail workers, entrepreneurs, scientists, and academics.

The test course for mobility is focused on the future and innovation. During Toyoda’s presentation at CES media day two, he explained the big plans for Woven City residents. One idea is a Toyota chair race car so everyone can experience “going fast.” An interesting part of the city’s plans is “safety drones” that follow residents home to ensure their safety. The ideas stretch as far as robotic companionship.

Of course, there is mobility in the air with “flying cars.” This is no surprise given the recent partnership with air taxi startup Joby. Toyoda says flying cars can make trips from Woven City to Tokyo “fast and traffic-free.”

Woven City will span 175 acres at the base of Mt. Fuji. According to the company, the city “will be a fully connected ecosystem powered by hydrogen fuel cells.”

More About Woven City

Toyota says Woven City is a test course for mobility. It’s where “Inventors” who share a commitment to working “for someone other than themselves” can develop, test, and validate innovative products and services.

In a press release, the company states, “Woven City offers a unique environment equipped with the tools and services needed to tackle societal challenges and create future-focused value.” Starting in the summer of 2025, external startups, entrepreneurs, universities, and research institutions will also be invited to Woven City through an accelerator program.

Phase 1 is projected to accommodate around 360 residents, and Phase 2 and subsequent phases are projected to include 2,000 residents in total.

