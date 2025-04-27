These are some of the most energy-efficient MLB ballparks.

As Major League Baseball continues to embrace sustainability, several stadiums are stepping up to the plate with innovative energy-efficient designs. This is our list of the top five energy-efficient MLB stadiums.

T-Mobile Park

Home of the Seattle Mariners, T-Mobile Park became the first MLB team to light its field with LED lights in 2014. 578 GigaTera light fixtures illuminate the park, shining 50% brighter than the old light bulbs but using 50% fewer watts. The lights alone save 784,000 kWh per season and more than $50,000 in energy costs.

The ballpark also has double solar panels that can generate 40,000 kWh of power every year. Solar power is poured back into the field’s power distribution grid, keeping energy costs down during the season. In 2017, the Mariners received the Green Glove Award for the highest recycling rate in MLB.

Nationals Park

If the name doesn’t make it clear, Nationals Park is the home stadium for the Washington Nationals in DC. The Nationals made history when they became the first professional sports stadium to install a green roof, which minimizes roof heat gain. That’s not the only first that this stadium can claim. Nationals Park was also the very first pro sports stadium to receive LEED Silver Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.

In addition, energy-conserving light fixtures help reduce light pollution and realize a projected 21 percent energy savings over typical field lighting.

Oracle Park

San Francisco is known as one of the most sustainable, energy-efficient cities in the U.S. The San Francisco Giants baseball park lives up to that initiative. Oracle Park was the first ballpark in Major League Baseball to install its own solar array. The 122-kilowatt system generates enough solar power to supply 5,200 homes. For the baseball team, it’s enough energy to power the massive scoreboard for an entire year.

Oracle Park is a Green Glove award winner and LEED Platinum certified. Even the fans get in on the energy-efficiency efforts, with 50% of the crowd commuting to Oracle Park by bus, train, ferry, bike, scooter, or foot.

Target Field

The Minnesota Twins call Target Field home, and it’s one of the most energy-efficient stadiums in the MLB. Target Field is almost fully lit by LED lighting, and an energy conservation system regulates temperature throughout the facility. Since opening Target Field in 2010, the Twins are the first and only MLB club to achieve five separate LEED certifications.

Other sustainability efforts include diverting more than 99% of waste from landfills and donating leftover food from concessions to local non-profits.

LoanDepot Park

LoanDepot Park is the home of the Miami Marlins. The ballpark’s retractable roof is the first retractable roof structure in the world to earn LEED Gold Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council. While it may seem like the retractable roof is anything but energy-efficient, it costs less than $15 to open and close it, which takes roughly 15 minutes. The roof’s regenerative drive systems reduce the power consumption when operating.

Thanks to all of the energy-efficiency efforts, LoanDepot Park received 40 points toward LEED Certification, thus becoming the most sustainable stadium in Major League Baseball.