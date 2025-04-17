Baltimore Ravens Partner with RTS to Tackle Stadium Waste with AI-Powered Solutions

The Baltimore Ravens are teaming up with Recycle Track Systems (RTS) to elevate sustainability at M&T Bank Stadium. As the stadium’s new Official Waste and Recycling Partner, RTS will implement AI-powered waste solutions, fan recycling initiatives, and community-driven programs to drive long-term environmental impact.

Baltimore Ravens Name RTS Official Waste and Recycling Partner to Advance Sustainability and Innovation at M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Baltimore Ravens and Recycle Track Systems (RTS) today announced a three-year partnership naming RTS as the Official Waste and Recycling Partner of the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. This collaboration will enhance stadium sustainability efforts by integrating RTS’s AI-powered waste solutions and fan engagement initiatives.

M&T Bank Stadium, a LEED Gold-certified venue, currently recycles 31% of its regular waste and is working to increase this percentage. Through RTS’s AI-driven analytics and real-time waste tracking, the stadium will optimize diversion rates, reduce contamination, and improve operational efficiency. By bringing together technology and sustainability, the Ravens and RTS are setting a new standard for stadium waste management across professional sports.

As part of the partnership, Cycle reverse vending machines will be introduced at M&T Bank Stadium. These smart machines encourage fans to deposit used beverage containers, reinforcing a shared commitment to waste reduction. Cycle machines are already in use at Citi Field (New York Mets) and Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia Eagles), proving that fan-driven recycling can make a measurable impact.

Beyond the stadium, RTS and the Ravens are committed to expanding sustainability efforts across Greater Baltimore. RTS will work with local organizations, businesses, and community initiatives to support waste diversion, promote recycling education, and drive impactful environmental programs throughout the region. This partnership ensures that the benefits of sustainable waste management extend far beyond game day, contributing to a cleaner, greener Baltimore.

“The Ravens are dedicated to being a model of sustainability for the NFL and our community,” said Rich Tamayo, Senior Vice President of Stadium Operations and Guest Experience for the Ravens. “We are excited about the opportunity to further grow our sustainability program at M&T Bank Stadium, where in 2025, we will divert even more trash through our already robust recycling and composting programs.”

RTS provides comprehensive waste management services for major venues, including Kauffman Stadium (Kansas City Royals), ensuring efficient waste diversion and sustainable operations. The company’s AI-powered solutions and sustainability consulting will support the Ravens in achieving their environmental goals while engaging fans in the process.

“M&T Bank Stadium is setting a new benchmark for what’s possible when innovation and sustainability come together,” said Gregory Lettieri, Co-Founder and CEO of Recycle Track Systems (RTS). “Through AI-powered solutions, centralized waste operations and fan engagement programs, RTS is proud to help the Ravens drive lasting impact both at the stadium and throughout Greater Baltimore. This partnership represents the future of waste management in professional sports.”

By leveraging technology, data-driven insights, and fan engagement, RTS and the Ravens are building a smarter, more sustainable future at M&T Bank Stadium and across Greater Baltimore, ensuring lasting environmental impact for both the stadium and the community it serves.

