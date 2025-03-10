A U.S. orbital test vehicle deorbited and landed after over 434 days in orbit. The X-37B unmanned spaceplane landed at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, in the early hours of March 7.

Space Force Orbital Test Vehicle-7

The U.S. Space Force exercised the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-7’s rapid ability to launch and recover its systems upon its landing. X-37B’s Mission 7 was the first launch on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket to a Highly Elliptical Orbit, the agency says.

While unmanned, Mission 7 reportedly accomplished several tests and experiments in orbit to evaluate its maneuverability and space domain awareness technology. According to Space Force, Mission 7 accomplished a novel aerobraking maneuver, demonstrating the agile and flexible capabilities that the X-37B provides for the agency. The technique involves using atmospheric drag over the course of multiple passes to change orbits while using minimal fuel.

“Mission 7 broke new ground by showcasing the X-37B’s ability to flexibly accomplish its test and experimentation objectives across orbital regimes,” said Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman. “The successful execution of the aerobraking maneuver underscores the U.S. Space Force’s commitment to pushing the bounds of novel space operations in a safe and responsible manner.”

During its time in orbit, Mission 7 tested space domain awareness technology experiments to help expand the agency’s understanding of the space environment. Officials say the technologies are critical to their ability to conduct space operations in an “increasingly congested and contested environment of space.”

“Mission 7’s operation in a new orbital regime, its novel aerobraking maneuver, and its testing of space domain awareness experiments have written an exciting new chapter in the X-37B program,” said Lt. Col. Blaine Stewart, the X-37B Program Director. “Considered together, they mark a significant milestone in the ongoing development of the U.S. Space Force’s dynamic mission capability.”