The Total Lunar Eclipse can be seen Thursday night into Friday morning, depending on the time zone.

On Thursday night, March 13, into the early hours of Friday morning, March 14, a total lunar eclipse will blanket the Western Hemisphere, revealing a Blood Worm Moon.

Total Lunar Eclipse

Astronomy fans will be in for a treat when the total lunar eclipse turns the night’s full moon into a Blood Worm Moon. The name comes from March’s full Moon, which is called a Worm Moon, a nickname that may come from the earthworms typically found as spring approaches. This name is combined with the lunar eclipse phenomenon that turns the Moon red, calling it a Blood Moon.

Different time zones in the United States will see the totality of the lunar eclipse at different times.

If you’re in the Eastern time zone, you can expect to see totality around 2:26 A.M. on March 14. Totality is around 1:26 A.M. for those in the Central time zone, 12:26 A.M. in the Mountain time zone, and 11:26 P.M. in the Pacific time zone.

According to NASA: A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is within the umbra, it appears red-orange.

Viewers can also look to the western sky on the night of the lunar eclipse to catch a glimpse of Jupiter and Mars, according to NASA. Constellations may also be easier to spot than usual as Earth’s shadow dims the Moon’s glow.

It’s still early in 2025, the rest of the year holds many amazing space and sky events.