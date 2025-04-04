SpinLaunch secured a $12M investment from Kongsberg Defence to launch Meridian Space, a high-performance LEO satellite constellation. With just one rocket, 250 microsatellites will provide global broadband coverage, advancing affordable and sustainable space services.

SpinLaunch Announces $12M Strategic Investment from Kongsberg, Unveiling Revolutionary LEO Satcom Constellation

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SpinLaunch, a pioneer of disruptive space solutions, today announced a $12M strategic investment from Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, unveiling Meridian Space, an ultra-high performance, low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite broadband constellation. The constellation can uniquely provide global coverage with only one traditional rocket launch deploying 250 next-generation microsatellites that leverage a proprietary suite of groundbreaking technologies.

“SpinLaunch was founded on a bold commitment to deliver a more sustainable, cost-effective approach to launching satellite constellations – a vision that logically involved considering our own global network from the outset,” said David Wrenn, CEO of SpinLaunch. “Starting in 2020, we accelerated that vision and ramped up development of the constellation, and we are now excited to officially bring our low-cost, dynamic communications service to enterprise customers worldwide.”

Kongsberg $12M Strategic Investment and Partnership

The company is proud to announce that Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace (KDA) – a global leader in the defense and aerospace sectors – has made a $12 million investment to support the development and commercialization of the constellation. This partnership underscores both organizations’ commitment to delivering affordable and sustainable space services worldwide.

“The Meridian Space solution, supported by Kongsberg, will offer significantly higher broadband capacity in a satellite constellation compared with what is available on the market today,” said Eirik Lie, President of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace. “Kongsberg’s decision to partner with SpinLaunch reflects our belief in their innovative approach to satellite communications.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kongsberg as a partner and investor, underscoring the strength and maturity of our satcom system,” said Matthew Mejía, CFO & Chief Strategy Officer of SpinLaunch. “Their reputation and global footprint in defense and technology give us an invaluable edge as we move forward.”

Kongsberg NanoAvionics as Exclusive Satellite Supplier

The strategic partnership extends to Kongsberg NanoAvionics (KNA), which SpinLaunch has selected as the exclusive satellite supplier for the initial deployment of 280 satellites. Leveraging its extensive flight heritage and cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities, NanoAvionics will play a critical role in enabling Meridian’s phased deployment plan, with development of the in-orbit demonstrator (IOD) – planned for 2026 – already underway.

“After an extensive industry evaluation, we selected NanoAvionics for their demonstrated flight heritage and high-performance satellites,” said David Wrenn, CEO of SpinLaunch. “NanoAvionics’ modular smallsat systems give us a reliable foundation to scale our constellation quickly and confidently.”

“Our collaboration with SpinLaunch is a clear example of how NanoAvionics enables complex satellite missions with standardized, scalable technology,” said Atle Wøllo, CEO of NanoAvionics. “Their team has an impressive track record in disruptive engineering which, combined with NanoAvionics’ industry-leading small satellites, will open a new chapter in the NewSpace industry and satellite communications.”

A Highly Differentiated LEO Satcom System

Meridian Space is taking a fundamentally new approach to space-based broadband by combining advanced technologies never before deployed in a commercial satellite network. Its ultra-efficient reflectarray antenna technology lowers satellite mass and size, significantly reducing capital expenses and the complexities of bringing the system to market. A unique orbital architecture featuring a repeating ground track simplifies user terminals and gateways by eliminating the need for expensive 2D scanning antennas. Each design decision reflects a targeted response to long-standing technical constraints, collectively forming a differentiated satcom network and ushering in a new model for scalable, cost-effective LEO connectivity. Over time, Meridian Space will deliver dozens of terabits per second of global capacity with a constellation of 1,190 high-throughput satellites, as originally outlined in the company’s 2021 spectrum fillings.

SpinLaunch Partners with Aleut; Signs Land Lease in Adak, Alaska

SpinLaunch remains committed to advancing its low-cost, high-cadence, sustainable kinetic launch system. After a successful test flight campaign with the Suborbital Accelerator at Spaceport America in New Mexico and significant progress in ruggedizing spacecraft for SpinLaunch’s unique launch conditions, the company and The Aleut Corporation (Aleut) – the Alaska Native regional corporation for the Aleutian and Pribilof Islands of Alaska – have signed an exploratory lease agreement to develop a state-of-the-art launch site on Adak Island. The agreement establishes the foundation for a long-term collaboration that capitalizes on Adak’s unique geographic and logistical advantages, with plans to create a cutting-edge facility that will position Adak as a key player in the rapidly expanding global space industry.

SOURCE: SpinLaunch

