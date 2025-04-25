NASA Glenn Research Center is welcoming nearly 200 Ohio middle schoolers for TECH Day on May 1, giving them a hands-on look at STEM careers in aerospace. Students will tour cutting-edge facilities and connect with NASA professionals to explore clear pathways into science and engineering fields.

NASA Invites Local Middle Schoolers to Explore Agency STEM Careers

CLEVELAND, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ohio middle school students will step into the shoes of real-world NASA professionals for a day of career exploration and hands-on activities at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland. Nearly 200 students are slated to participate in TECH Day at NASA Glenn on May 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Media are invited to attend.

TECH Day is designed to inspire and inform the next generation of innovators by introducing them to clear and attainable career pathways into the aerospace industry. Students will tour NASA Glenn facilities, participate in an interactive engineering challenge, and engage with professionals to learn about the wide range of careers in STEM fields.

Student tours will include the following Glenn facilities:

– Glenn International Space Station Payload Operations Center, where researchers remotely operate experiments aboard the International Space Station

– Graphics and Visualization Lab, where researchers create engaging projects using virtual and augmented reality

– Simulated Lunar Operations Laboratory, a unique indoor space designed to mimic the surface of the Moon and Mars

– 10×10 Supersonic Wind Tunnel, NASA Glenn’s largest and fastest wind tunnel facility

Creating Clear Pathways

Developing early and accessible entry points into STEM careers is essential to meeting the growing demand for a skilled technical workforce. NASA STEM engagement events help students visualize their future and better understand the technical experience needed for a career in the aerospace sector. Opportunities like this equip students with the skills to further technological advancement and become the STEM professionals of tomorrow.

For more information on NASA Glenn, visit: https://www.nasa.gov/glenn

