Dexterity, a robotics and Physical AI company, announced the launch of Mech, the world’s first super-humanoid robot specifically designed for industrial sites and warehouses.

Super-Humanoid Industrial Robot

Mech doesn’t have much of the “human” look that typical humanoid robots have, with the exception of two “arms” attached to a rover. The industrial robot is designed to navigate the stressful and repetitive tasks in a warehouse or industrial site. Mech is built on Dexterity’s advanced Physical AI, allowing it to tackle new tasks simply.

Improving efficiency and safety is a major priority for industries. Dexterity’s goal was to address those needs with Mech and its abilities to seamlessly perform tasks that require complex planning and heavy lifting, such as loading and unloading trucks.

Mech’s strength stands out the most. According to Dexterity, the super-humanoid robot has “beyond human strength.” For example, the company says it can effortlessly lift up to 130 lbs and reach up to 8 feet in the air. Each arm handles up to 65 lbs each.

Built on AI

Dexterity’s Physical AI runs directly on Mech’s onboard AI supercomputer, which uses “hundreds” of AI models to take on different challenges, such as stacking an array of boxes, navigating its arms in tight spaces, and sensitively handling fragile packages through its built-in sense of touch.

Sixteen onboard cameras help Mech understand what it is picking and the best packing strategy. In addition, the super-humanoid robot can handle a freezing temperature of 32 degrees Fahrenheit up to a sweltering 122 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to the company, one associate is capable of simultaneously monitoring and operating up to 10 Mechs. This drastically reduces the risk of injury while performing repetitive, physically demanding tasks.

“Mech represents a major leap forward in our mission to empower people with intelligent, flexible robots that safely and efficiently solve complex, labor-intensive industrial challenges,” said Samir Menon, CEO and Founder of Dexterity. “Combining human-like adaptability with superhuman strength and sophisticated Physical AI, Mech will fundamentally transform logistics operations around the world.”