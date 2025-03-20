Mercedes is testing the Apollo humanoid robot and Google’s Gemini AI software in factories.

Mercedes-Benz is testing Apptronik’s Apollo humanoid robot and AI software from Google DeepMind at the car maker’s Digital Factory Campus in Berlin, Germany. Ultimately, the plan is to roll out the humanoid robots and AI software across its US and Europe manufacturing lines to “increase efficiency and save money.”

Testing Humanoid Robots

The car manufacturer is testing the Apollo humanoid robot, which is designed to mimic a human’s actions for logistics tasks, such as transporting materials and helping on the production line. Typically, robots on the production line are stationary and don’t move around. Apollo is reportedly capable of navigating the factory and handling a variety of manufacturing tasks.

According to a report from Autocar, Mercedes will initially deploy the robots in intra-logistics, moving components between workstations. Additionally, the company confirmed an over £85 million investment in Apptronik, potentially expanding the use of robotics in other areas of automated manufacturing.

Jörg Burzer, Mercedes’ director of production, quality, and supply chain management, told Autocar: “We’re training tasks away from the workforce. We’re thinking hard about how we’re going to implement it. It’s important to choose the right tasks: repetitive and hazardous.”

Mercedes also recently announced a partnership with Google’s DeepMind technology.

Google DeepMind AI

The partnership with Google includes the recently announced AI models, Gemini Robotics and Gemini Robotics Extended Reasoning. Both new AI models run on Gemini 2.0, reportedly Google’s most “capable AI model to date.”

Mercedes is deploying AI-enhanced automation processes in quality control and production monitoring, where assistants analyze production anomalies, detect defects, and optimize workflows.

“AI takes over the tasks we enjoy less, giving us time to focus on value-adding activities. It’s a huge efficiency gain,” said Burzer.

After testing, Mercedes is prioritizing the US and European markets to implement AI and humanoid robots.