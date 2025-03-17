Imagine ordering coffee from a robot that moves just like a human barista. Artly AI’s latest Barista Bot upgrade, revealed at GTC 2025, features a lifelike robotic hand that raises the bar for automated coffee-making, blending artistry and technology in every cup.

Artly AI Presents Natural Robotic Hand Upgrade for Barista Bot at Nvidia GTC 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Artly AI (“Artly” or “Company”), a leading AI robotics company specializing in service industry automation, has showcased its upcoming robotic hand upgrade for its Barista Bot robot coffee barista at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2025. This upgrade brings the Barista Bot even closer to human-level dexterity, expanding its capability to craft higher-quality artisan coffee drinks.

Designed for coffee shops, event venues, and restaurants, Artly’s Barista Bot is built on Artly’s Vision-Language-Action (VLA) AI model. Trained using motion capture data provided by world-class human baristas, Barista Bot can already craft 28 hot and iced beverages by replicating the artist’s movements. The new robotic hand upgrade improves the current gripper system in replicating human motion to better manipulate everyday objects.

Due to mechanical differences, a customized gripper cannot perform the same movements as a human hand. They are more suited for grasping specific items and lack the range of motion and flexibility needed to operate complex objects effectively. This is why Artly adopted robotic hands for the Barista Bot. With it, the Barista Bot can quickly adapt to various objects and tools designed for humans, such as cups, spoons, and more.

Artly’s upgraded robotic hand replicates the natural motions of a human hand with up to 20 degrees of freedom. It also has force feedback and high-precision tactile sensors to manage delicate objects. To further enhance its functionality, Artly is developing additional sensors for food and beverage applications, such as temperature sensors.

Artly’s robotic platform extends beyond coffee-making. The system can slice fruit, manage glassware, prepare cocktails, and more, making it perfect for restaurants and self-serve kiosks in busy locations like airports.

Additionally, since the robotic hand aligns more closely with the motion-captured training data, it can be rapidly trained in other sectors, such as healthcare and logistics.

“With this new upgrade, Barista Bot now moves with even greater agility, mimicking human brewing techniques like never before,” said Yushan Chen, Chief Operating Officer of Artly. “By integrating our VLA with cutting-edge robotics, we ensure each cup is crafted with the skill and consistency of an award-winning barista. Our mission is to share culinary artistry with everyone, and we invite GTC attendees to experience it firsthand.”

At GTC 2025, Artly is demonstrating the robot hand at the Microsoft exhibit located at booth #514. More updates on Artly’s robotic hand upgrade will be available on Artly’s website in May 2025.

About Artly

Founded in 2020, Artly has transformed the coffee industry by combining advanced AI with a deep appreciation for artisanal coffee. Utilizing cutting-edge technology, the company provides authentic specialty coffee experiences through its robotic baristas. Since its inception, Artly has raised over $10 million, opened nine locations across the United States, served nearly 1 million cups of coffee, and generated over $5 million in coffee revenue.

With a client portfolio that includes Jump Trading, Microsoft, MUJI, Nvidia, and other established companies, Artly is poised to lead the food and beverage automation market while preserving the craftsmanship and artistry behind every cup.

