Artly, a cutting-edge robot barista that uses AI and motion capture technology, is among the many technological advancements being presented at CES 2025.

Artly combines baristas’ skill with the precision of robotics with a patent-pending AI barista that mimics human skills to craft coffee efficiently and consistently. Unlike other automated coffee machinery, Artly Coffee barista robots are taught to use the same industry-leading craft coffee equipment and tools that professional human baristas use in specialty coffee shops.

The company uses motion-capture technology to record the actions of award-winning baristas. The robots adapt and replay the same action by leveraging proprietary imitation learning, computer vision, robotic control, and large language models. This allows Artly’s robot baristas to replicate complex recipes and use equipment and tools like skilled baristas.

The proprietary computer vision, robotics algorithms, and generative large language models also allow the robots to learn and improve constantly. Human baristas can even use the imitation learning platform to teach Artly new brewing tricks by showing examples.

Deep Learning-based visual inspection monitors drink quality at each step of the process to ensure consistency in coffee quality. An Artly coffee shop can also be built for one-fifth of the square footage and one-sixth of the cost of a Starbucks coffee shop.

Artly sources, hand-picks, and roasts high-quality special-grade coffee beans and uses an in-house smart roasting machine to make small batches. Using robotics allows Artly to create premium craft coffee drinks at the same price as large-chain competitors.

With over $10 million raised so far, Artly has launched 9 locations in WA, OR, CA, and NY and served over 350,000 cups of specialty coffee. This type of proprietary AI technology can also be applied to other beverage and food categories and industries.

Tomorrow’s World Today representatives are attending and covering CES 2025 with the latest news, updates, and innovations.