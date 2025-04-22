Community-led events to restore trails across the U.S. begin in May.

This spring, onX and Toyota are teaming up to launch the Trail Revival Project, a nationwide initiative dedicated to protecting and preserving the trails that power outdoor adventures. With five major events across California, Colorado, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, the project calls on outdoor enthusiasts to help restore and maintain critical trail systems threatened by deterioration, overuse, and debris.

MISSOULA, Mont., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — onX, the industry pioneer in digital navigation technology, is partnering with Toyota to launch the Trail Revival Project—a nationwide initiative to protect and preserve access to the trails that fuel outdoor adventure. This spring and summer, the Trail Revival Project will rally outdoor communities to restore and maintain trail systems at five key events across California, Colorado, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

Together, onX and Toyota aim to address one of the biggest threats to outdoor recreation: loss of access due to trail deterioration, overuse, downed trees and debris, and underresourced land management organizations.

“At a time when access to public lands is feeling increasingly uncertain, we’re inviting the outdoor community to help protect the places they love,” said onX Brand Director Frances Kershaw. “This initiative is about more than just trail maintenance—it’s about coming together to safeguard our shared landscapes for the future.”

Hosted in collaboration with local organizations, off-road clubs, and land management agencies, each Trail Revival Project is an opportunity for volunteers to roll up their sleeves and make an impact. From clearing fallen trees to rebuilding trails, these community-powered days of service help ensure that trails remain open, accessible, and safe for the upcoming season. Toyota Trucks will help drive these efforts–bringing in gear, equipment, and volunteers, and hauling out debris and trash to restore each trail for everyone to enjoy.

Five Trail Revival Project events are planned across the country, with more details to be announced in the coming weeks.

May 3, 2025 – Mendocino National Forest, California

May 31, 2025 – Famous Reading Outdoors OHV Park, Pennsylvania

Date TBD – Colorado

Date TBD – Montana

Date TBD – North Carolina

“Whether you’re out hiking, biking or overlanding, access is critical,” said Mike Tripp, Group Vice President of Toyota Marketing. “As brands who engage with outdoor enthusiasts, we have a unique opportunity to rally our communities to protect the places we all love.”

In addition to these five planned events, onX and Toyota are also calling on offroad clubs to apply to host their own Trail Revival Project. Selected groups will receive the following resources to make an impact in their own backyards:

– $5,000 in funding and equipment donations

– Chainsaws and trail tools

– Support, resources, and mentorship from Toyota and onX’s Access and Stewardship Program

Join the Trail Revival Project movement. Sign up to volunteer or apply to host a local event at https://www.onxmaps.com/onx-access-initiatives/toyota-onx-offroad-trail-revival-project .

