Devastation in Los Angeles County, caused by the recent wildfires that started in early January, has claimed lives, buildings, and thousands of acres of land. The numbers are expected to climb as investigators continue to survey the damages. Since the wildfires’ eruption, Radiowell has supplied much-needed radio equipment to first responders. In addition, the company has partnered with non-profits to help rebuild California forests.

Replacing Trees

Radiowell wants to replenish the forests that fell victim to the devastating wildfires. In the wake of the burning, the company pledged to replace 10,000 lost trees. The company says it will plant the new trees in local and national parks.

“Never has our commitment to the environment been more necessary than in the wake of California’s wildfires,” said Radiowell spokesperson Andrew Park. “Lack of trees impacts wildlife, our climate, and the very air we breathe.” The company states that the pledge is much more than replacing trees. Park said, “Helping restore these lost trees is tantamount to restoring hope to California.”

Radiowell’s efforts go beyond replacing lost trees in California. The company has an initiative to give back to the Earth by planting trees for every radio they buy from customers. Instead of used radios and batteries ending up in a landfill, Radiowell buys them back and recycles them. In return, they plant one tree for every radio they buy.

California Wildfires

According to the LA Times, the three wildfires scorching LA County are nearly contained as of Monday, January 27. However, the fires caused massive amounts of damage.

The Eaton fire burned over 14,000 acres, destroyed more than 9,400 structures, and damaged an additional 1,073. As of the evening of January 27, the fires were 99% contained, and all evacuation orders had been lifted.

As of Monday evening, the Hughes fire was 98% contained but had burned over 10,000 acres, and the Palisades fire was 95% contained but had burned over 23,000 acres. Officials confirmed that almost 7,000 structures were destroyed, and over 1,000 were damaged.

Like Radiowell, LA’s priority is cleaning up and restoring the communities impacted by the wildfires.