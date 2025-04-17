The massive LCO2 carrier is one of four in production to hit the seas.

HD Hyundai Mipo launched the LCO2 carrier on April 15, marking a major milestone for the world’s largest LCO2 (liquified CO2) carrier. The vessel measures 159.9 meters in length, 27.4 meters in width, and 17.8 meters in height.

World’s Largest LCO2 Carrier

The vessel is the first of four 22,000-cubic-meter LCO2 carriers being built in South Korea. According to Offshore Energy, the ship is equipped with three “Bi-lobe type storage tanks,” which resemble two separate cylinder tanks fused into one. These tanks transport the LCO2, which needs extremely cold temperatures.

Offshore Energy says the vessel’s storage tanks “maintain a low-temperature and high-pressure environment of -55℃ and five times the atmospheric pressure.” In addition to liquified carbon dioxide, the vessel is capable of hauling liquified petroleum gas (LPG) and ammonia.

There is a sustainable element to the world’s largest LCO2 carriers. According to the report, the vessel is equipped with a 2,500 kW land-based power supply unit and a nitrogen oxide reduction device. These devices reduce emissions of air pollutants, such as dust and sulfur oxides.

These four massive carriers are being shipped to Capital Clean Energy Carriers, which ordered the four vessels between July 2023 and January 2024.

Construction on the world’s largest LCO2 carrier, which just set sail, began in August 2024. Four LCO2 carrier deliveries are planned to be completed by the second half of 2026.