The historic vessel will be sunk and eventually turned into an artificial reef near the Destin-Fort Walton Beach.

The SS United States is a historic ocean liner that has been a staple on Philadelphia’s waterfront for almost 30 years. However, it’s on the move to become the “world’s largest artificial reef.” It’s en route to the Florida coast, where it will eventually be purposefully sunk to the bottom of the Gulf, turning into an artificial reef.

Artificial reefs are man-made structures in a body of water designed to support marine wildlife. Decommissioned vessels are commonly used as man-made reefs.

SS United States

The historic vessel left the Philadelphia pier on February 19 and is on its way to its final destination. SS United States is 1,000 feet long and bigger than the Titanic, so the voyage is expected to take some time.

Tug boats are pulling the massive vessel to Mobile, Alabama, where it will be cleaned and prepped before its excursion to Florida. The journey to Alabama is expected to take two weeks. However, prepping the vessel to sink is expected to last about a year. To ensure that the liner safely makes it to Alabama, it will remain close to the shore to avoid ocean currents.

“The SS United States will be towed more than 1800 nautical miles, at 5 knots per hour, from Philadelphia, through Delaware Bay, into the Atlantic Ocean, past Cape Hatteras, around the Florida Peninsula, into the Gulf of America, and onto The Bay of Mobile,” said Captain Joseph Farrell, who organizers call a ship-sinking and reef expert. “The voyage is expected to take 18 days.”

When the SS United States arrives in Mobile, crews will remove hazardous materials, including non-metal materials and fuel, to ensure that it is safe to sink to the bottom of the Gulf. All items, such as command bridge components, engine room equipment, wires, cables, loose items, flooring, furnishings, fuel, paint, and contaminants, will be removed. These items could possibly contain asbestos. Modifications include poking holes in the ship’s hull to ensure it sinks.

The SS US Conservancy says that reefing is the best option for this historic vessel. Live tracking of the vessel’s movements is also available so you can see the ship’s journey as it happens.