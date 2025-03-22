Four paralyzed patients regained control of their legs only hours after a minimally invasive brain-spinal surgery.

Researchers at Shanghai’s Fudan University have successfully allowed four paralyzed patients to regain control of their legs only hours after a minimally invasive brain-spinal surgery that involved implanting electrode chips in the brain and spinal cord.

Neural Remodeling

The electrode chips are used to reestablish the communication pathways that have been lost due to the injury. The results were incredible as patients were able to move their legs within 24 hours and walk within weeks, with some even reporting restored nerve sensations.

Whereas traditional BCIs rely on external computers to control movement, this brain-spinal interface directly stimulates dormant nerves, allowing the nervous system to rewire itself in a process called “neural remodeling.”

Lead researcher Jia Fumin, from the Fudan Brain-like Intelligence Science and Technology Research Institute, explained the significance of the accomplishment.

“In the past, everyone was familiar with high-end medical equipment from abroad, but now we have entered uncharted territory, achieving the world’s first new generation of original brain-spinal interface system solutions,” Jia said, as quoted by the university’s website.

Faster & Less Invasive

The process involves implanting two tiny electrode chips, approximately 1mm in diameter, into the brain’s motor cortex. The two chips collect and decode neural signals, sending precise electrical stimulation to spinal nerve roots, which creates a communication link between the brain and paralyzed muscles.

After the first volunteer, a 34-year-old paraplegic man, underwent surgery; he could lift both legs within 24 hours. By the fourteenth day, he could walk over 16 feet with a standing frame and step over obstacles. Three additional patients underwent the surgery between February and March, each showing substantial recovery.

Whereas previous approaches to neural remodeling have only shown results after six months, this new method is faster and less invasive.

“If we implant a spinal interface and combine it with three to five years of rehabilitation training, the patient’s nerves can reconnect and be reshaped. Ultimately, we may free patients from device dependence,” Jia said.