ION Storage Systems (ION) in Maryland developed its first multi-layer ceramic solid-state battery (SSB) on a semi-automated production line, marking a critical step towards commercializing its “compression-free, anodeless SSB cell.”

Solid-State Breakthrough

This multi-layer breakthrough follows its single-layer solid-state battery’s achievement of a 25x capacity increase and 1,000 cycle life. Advancing multi-layer cells on semi-automated production equipment means ION has taken a significant step towards scaling solid-state production.

“There’s a growing demand for safer, more powerful, and fully recyclable batteries, and ION’s technology is built to meet that need,” said Jorge Diaz Schneider, CEO of ION. “The successful production of our multi-layer solid-state battery cell is a major step toward commercialization, and we’re thrilled to reach this milestone.”

“Moving from single-layer lab prototypes to multi-layer, stackable cells typically requires considerable time and effort,” he added. “Achieving this milestone so swiftly highlights the remarkable team we’ve built and the efficiency of our product development process.”

Some of the key capabilities include a “truly” compression-free ceramic solid-state battery. In addition, manufacturing the multi-layer solid-state battery on semi-automated manufacturing equipment moves it closer to how lithium-ion batteries are produced. Solid-state batteries have broad applications in commercial and consumer spaces. For example, many car manufacturers are racing to develop reliable solid-state batteries for electric vehicles. One of the benefits of the batteries is enhanced energy density compared to a lithium-ion battery.

“In an impressively short timeframe, our team has transformed a scientific challenge into an engineering breakthrough,” said Dr. Greg Hitz, ION’s CTO and co-founder. “By eliminating the need for complex compression and cooling systems, we’ve developed an anodeless battery that delivers higher power in a smaller footprint—without compromising the inherent safety of our ceramic technology.”

He added, “This ‘capital efficient’ approach has enabled us to reach key milestones quickly, reinforcing ION’s position as a game changer for industries that demand safer, more powerful energy solutions.”