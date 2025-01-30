Real estate developer LeFrak recently completed the largest solar panel installation on a high-rise multifamily residential building in New Jersey. The main goal is to curb carbon emissions at The Beach, a 336-unit rental tower in the Newport neighborhood. According to the builders, a 180kW, 450-panel will offset 13 percent of the building’s carbon emission.

A Sustainable Future

The massive solar panel system could offset carbon emissions equivalent to those emitted by 179 acres of US forests in one year or remove 37 gasoline-powered cars from the road each year. Charles Burton, Head of Community Relations for LeFrak, said, “By integrating sustainable practices like this, we’re helping shape a greener future, not just for our buildings but for the communities around us.”

New Jersey has a plan for a sustainable future for the state. “A solar panel installation of this size in Jersey City sets the standard for future projects across the state and country,” Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said. ” Our thanks to Newport for leading by example as a forward-thinking community within our city.”

Solar Powered Apartment

The newly installed rooftop solar system at The Beach helps offset energy consumption in shared spaces, providing power for essential systems such as elevators, lighting, and the building’s lobby and amenity area cooling and ventilation. The system uses The Beach’s roof layout and optimal building orientation to enhance energy efficiency to generate maximum solar power. Installed by Brooklyn-based Sunkeeper Solar, the system reflects a growing commitment to renewable energy solutions in urban residential developments, reducing reliance on conventional power sources while promoting sustainability.

“This is exactly what we should be seeing in Jersey City with the expansion of new high-rise residential development and the push for more sustainable development,” said Doug O’Malley, Director of Environment New Jersey.

Jersey City and its Newport neighborhood are located next to the ocean, making this upgrade all the more important. He said, “Solar makes sense on multi-family buildings, and especially because Jersey City is vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, projects like this should become the bar for new development.”

“Going solar saves consumers money, reduces air pollution, and creates a more resilient energy grid — solar is a double green amenity.”