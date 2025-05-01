HOMIE, a new company founded by entrepreneur Travis Montaque, has launched nationwide to provide accessible and affordable energy efficiency upgrades, aiming to enhance home health and energy independence for American homeowners. Through personalized energy assessments and partnerships with leading financial institutions, HOMIE streamlines the process of securing financing and incentives to make homes safer and more energy-efficient.

HOMIE Launches to Make Every Home in America More Energy Efficient

National Rollout for Solar Energy Services Begins in Florida

MIAMI, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HOMIE, a new company providing healthy home solutions for everyday people, has officially launched nationwide. Founded by entrepreneur Travis Montaque and powered by a leadership team with roots in technology, adtech, and growth innovation, HOMIE applies proven strategies from fast-moving industries to the critical and overdue reinvention of the American home. The company is beginning its rollout in Florida, with a focus on lower cost solar energy and weatherization solutions for homeowners, including first time buyers and those with middle and low income.

“We built HOMIE because rising energy bills are hurting families trying to stretch every dollar, the seniors living on fixed incomes, the parents choosing between their light bill and their groceries,” said Travis Montaque, Founder of HOMIE. “HOMIE is here to change that. We leverage technology, AI, and local partnerships to deliver on a simple promise: healthier, more affordable homes—starting with solar.”

With a strategic partner who is a leading financial institution in the climate space, HOMIE delivers accessible and affordable energy upgrades designed to help homeowners achieve energy independence and long-term financial stability.

Many people don’t realize that indoor air quality is closely tied to overall health and wellness. Unhealthy air—caused by mold, poor ventilation, or dust buildup—can trigger serious conditions like asthma and, in severe cases, can even be fatal for children under five. Additionally, homes that are properly weatherized and insulated aren’t just more energy efficient, they’re safer. Cold homes are associated with a 30% increase in mortality rates, making energy upgrades a critical health intervention as well as a financial one.

HOMIE serves as a full-service partner, supporting homeowners through every stage of the energy efficiency process. The process begins with a personalized energy assessment to evaluate “home health” and identify opportunities for improvement. Next, HOMIE works with its financial partner to help homeowners secure the most appropriate financing, incentives, and solar tax credits without the confusion or paperwork burden. Every HOMIE customer receives a clear picture of what they’ll pay, what they’ll save, and how their monthly budget will improve. All of this is delivered without technical jargon, hidden fees, or unexpected costs.

At a time when energy costs are rising and many families spend up to 30% of their income on utilities, HOMIE is redefining solar as a financial necessity rather than a luxury. With its Energy Burden Relief Calculator, HOMIE shows exactly how households can reduce that 30% burden to just 10%, unlocking real savings and stability.

Looking ahead, HOMIE will expand beyond solar and weatherization to offer a suite of Healthy Home upgrades and new technologies that will help consumers have healthier homes.

Florida homeowners can learn more and explore HOMIE’s offerings at www.wearehomie.com.

