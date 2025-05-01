CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, is introducing the newest addition to its signature rotary shaving product suite with its most groundbreaking shaver yet. Philips Norelco Shaver i9000 Prestige Ultra, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), is the most intelligent shaver on the market, delivering on maximum comfort, superior precision, and ultimate personalization while providing a seamless user experience and results that last all day.

Marking a category first, Philips Norelco Shaver i9000 Prestige Ultra introduces a root-level shave thanks to new Triple Action Lift & Cut Technology that lifts each hair from the root, up to -0.08mm below the surface, for day-long closeness, even in hard-to-shave-areas.

With this, Philips Norelco is also debuting SenseIQ Pro, the newly enhanced generation of the widely celebrated SenseIQ technology, which uses the latest advancements in AI to provide real-time Live Coaching feedback on ideal shaving pressure and now, optimal shaving motions. Users can download the GroomTribe app for real-time shaving guidance and a new skin analyzer. Together, these features ensure superior comfort and closeness like never before.

“At Philips Norelco, we know no two faces are the same, so why should our users have the same shaving experience? Since our first rotating electric razor debuted in 1939, understanding and actioning ourselves around our audiences’ needs has been at the heart of every design choice we’ve made,” said Rafael Viestel da Silva, Philips Grooming and Beauty Marketing Director. “It’s why personalization, premium performance, and highly innovative technology are at the core of what makes this product so momentous. It’s why we believe it’s the No. 1 shaver on the market right now.”

Making Strides with Many Grooming Milestones



According to data from Philips, the most commonly reported needs for consumers when shaving are precision, comfort, device longevity and wet & dry functionality, so much so that, for high-end shave consumers specifically, 41% are willing to invest more on comfort and 34% are willing to invest in closeness when making a shaver purchase.* These insights were the driving force to how Philips approached the design journey of their latest innovation, addressing pressing user needs, head-on. Beyond the aforementioned product features, today’s launch also marks a series of firsts and innovative enhancements that put the user front and center. Some additional standout features include:

– New Smart Shaving Modes work in harmony with SenseIQ Pro and appear in a customizable full color LED display on the shaver’s handle. The five modes include: Sensitive (for a gentle shave), Intense (for thick beards), Foam (for wet shaving), Custom (for your personal needs), and Regular (for a traditional shave experience) – to cater to the user’s face and grooming needs.

– New 360° Precision Flexing System featuresnew compact heads with 20% more precision** that flex in every direction, even hard to reach areas.

– Demonstrating excellence in durability, NanoTech Dual Precision blades consist of 72 shelf-sharpening, stainless steel blades that power 165,000 cutting actions per minute and rotate 360° to match the direction of hair growth – for an efficient, clean shave in fewer passes.

– Hydro SkinGlide coating provides a smoother glide on skin with 50%*** less friction – for maximum comfort.

– Power Adapt Sensor measures beard density at 500x per second and intelligently auto-adapts motor speed – for optimal comfort.

– Accessories across the product suite vary but encompass a UV power charging case, quick cleaning pod, charging stand, and travel case as well as toolbox items like the premium beard styler, precision trimmer, nose trimmer, cleaning brush.

Philips Norelco Shaver i9000 Prestige Ultra is currently available for purchase on Philips.com, BestBuy.com and Amazon, with expansion to additional retailers nationwide through 2025. The suggested retail price is $329.99–$499.99, dependent on model. With this product, Philips Norelco is also introducing a category-leading warranty of up to 7 years (with product registration).

SOURCE Philips Norelco

