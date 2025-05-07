Listen to Article

C+A Global has unveiled the KODAK LUMA 500 FHD Ultra Smart Pico Projector | Google TV, a compact, feature-rich projector designed for on-the-go entertainment. With built-in Google Assistant, Full HD resolution, 4K support, and access to 10,000+ apps, it delivers a cinematic experience anywhere—indoors or outdoors.

Experience Entertainment Anywhere: C+A Global Unveils KODAK LUMA 500 FHD Ultra Smart Pico Projector | Google TV ™

The Kodak LUMA line expands with the introduction of this premier compact projector, featuring integrated Google Assistant, offering the ultimate portable cinematic experience

EDISON, N.J., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kodak North American brand licensee C+A Global is excited to announce the availability of the KODAK LUMA 500 FHD Ultra Smart Pico Projector | Google TV, the newest addition to their acclaimed Kodak LUMA projector line. With its versatile capabilities and designed to elevate portable entertainment, this small projector transforms any space—whether a living room or the great outdoors—into a cinematic escape.

Enhancing user convenience, the KODAK LUMA 500 FHD Ultra Smart Pico Projector | Google TV offers seamless voice control with the new integration of Google Assistant, allowing users to effortlessly navigate settings and access streaming apps through voice commands. Available in black and white and equipped with built-in popular streaming apps, this sleek and compact projector delivers stunning Full HD resolution, with auto-focus & keystone correction, it’s complete with HDR and 4K support, ensuring every image is crisp and vibrant in 150″ screen size.

“KODAK LUMA 500 FHD Ultra Smart Pico Projector | Google TV represents the latest evolution of our fan-favorite LUMA line, offering unparalleled quality and capabilities in a portable package,” said Jessica Bitran, public relations director at C+A Global. “With its palm-sized design and powerful features, this top-of-the-range projector offers users a versatile and reliable option for enjoying their favorite content wherever they go.” The KODAK LUMA 500 FHD Ultra Smart Pico Projector | Google TV is designed for every life moment. Whether you’re creating a cinematic experience in your home, enjoying movie nights in the backyard for open-air entertainment, adding a touch of luxury to glamping trips, enhancing van life with immersive entertainment on the road, or bringing the stadium atmosphere to your home while watching the year’s biggest sporting events, the LUMA 500 is the perfect companion to make every moment magical. Key Features of the KODAK LUMA 500 FHD Ultra Smart Pico Projector | Google TV: – Google TV brings together 400,000+ movies, shows, and more from across 10,000+ apps, so they’re in one place – Built-in Google Assistant – 1080p full HD resolution with HDR and 4K support – Expansive 150″ projection screen size – Built-in streaming apps for endless entertainment options – 2-hour battery life for extended viewing sessions – Versatile connectivity options including Bluetooth®, Wi-Fi, HDMI, and USB – Auto-focus and multiple projection modes for optimal viewing – Includes tripod for stability and convenience The KODAK LUMA 500 FHD Ultra Smart Pico Projector | Google TV ™ is now available on Amazon for$699.99. For more information, please visit kodakphotoplus.com. SOURCE C+A Global Buy Now on Amazon

