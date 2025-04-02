Sony Announced its Latest Laser Projector BRAVIA® Projector 7 with XR Processor™

Sony Electronics has unveiled the BRAVIA Projector 7, the latest addition to its line-up of laser projectors. Designed to deliver a professional-grade cinematic HDR experience for home theaters and powered by the advanced BRAVIA XR Processor, this projector incorporates cutting-edge features like XR Dynamic Tone Mapping, XR Deep Black, and XR TRILUMINOS PRO, ensuring rich color, high brightness, and more. With a sleek, compact design and up to 2,200 lumens of brightness, the BRAVIA Projector 7 is designed to perform in a variety of lighting environments, while providing seamless integration with smart home systems.

Cinema Is Coming Home: Sony Electronics Strengthens its BRAVIA® Projector Line-Up with the BRAVIA Projector 7 (VPL-XW5100ES) with XR Processor™

The BRAVIA Projector 7 (VPL-XW5100ES) is the latest Native 4K SXRD laser projector from Sony joining the existing BRAVIA Projector 9 & 8 to deliver a professional-grade cinematic HDR experience in the home.

SAN DIEGO, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sony Electronics Inc. today announced the latest addition to its line-up of BRAVIA® projectors, the BRAVIA Projector 7, powered by BRAVIA XR Processor for projector, which optimizes Sony’s cutting-edge BRAVIA TV video processing for projection. The new projector joins the existing comprehensive BRAVIA line up, with the BRAVIA Projector 9 (VPL-XW8100ES) and BRAVIA Projector 8 (VPL-XW6100ES).

Delivering an immersive cinematic experience

Sony’s new BRAVIA Projector 7, powered by XR Processor for projector and high-brightness technology, benefits from the same spectacular technology found in the existing BRAVIA Projector 9 and Projector 8. XR Processor for projector enables four powerful picture features – XR Dynamic Tone Mapping, XR Deep Black, XR TRILUMINOUS PRO, and XR Clear Image to deliver a professional-grade cinematic experience. XR Dynamic Tone Mapping analyses peak brightness frame by frame, and delivers optimal tone mapping, showcasing images with rich gradation, high brightness, and brilliant colors.

In addition, XR Deep Black controls powerful laser dimming in dark scenes, bringing deeper blacks while maintaining tone and color expression. XR Deep Black improves power efficiency by optimizing laser output frame by frame. Plus, over a billion colors are brought to life by the XR TRILUMINOS PRO feature and refined by XR Clear Image technology, which upscales all imagery to 4K quality by using a vast database to intelligently recreate lost texture and detail, all while minimizing noise.1

Like the BRAVIA Projector 9 and 8, BRAVIA Projector 7 is compatible with IMAX Enhanced content, ready to deliver bigger, more breathtaking IMAX visuals for a more immersive viewing experience.

Sony’s wide variety of products such as digital cinema cameras and professional monitors have been widely utilized by film production professionals, allowing a unique understanding of the cinema industry and relationship with filmmakers. The new line-up of BRAVIA TVs, home audio, and home cinema projectors draws the connection between the filmmaker and the viewers, bringing the authentic cinematic experience to the home.

Brilliant pictures and crystal-clear clarity

BRAVIA Projector 7 is equipped with Sony’s laser light source, offering up to 2,200 lumen enhanced brightness in Sony’s award-winning compact lightweight design. For gamers, the 4K 120fps at up to 12ms input lag, plus Auto Low Latency Mode via HDMI 2.1 inputs provide the necessary smooth and clear movement for responsive and immersive gameplay.

BRAVIA Projector 7 Key Features

Revolutionary Compact Design with Native 4K Laser Technology: Engineered for effortless integration into modern living environments, this new projector offers a sleek, compact form factor without compromising cinematic quality.

Brighter Performance for Any Room: Delivering up to 2,200 lumens of brightness—higher than the award-winning VPL-XW5000ES—this model ensures vibrant, crystal-clear images even in well-lit spaces.

Powered by the XR Processor for Projector: Experience professional-grade performance with Sony’s cutting-edge XR Processor, bringing cinematic brilliance, immersive sports action, and ultra-responsive gaming right into your home.

XR Dynamic Tone Mapping for Unmatched Visual Fidelity: Witness movies the way filmmakers intended. This advanced technology analyzes brightness frame by frame to deliver precise tone mapping, enhancing contrast, gradation, and color brilliance with every scene.

Optimized for Gaming: 4K/120fps with Ultra-Low Latency: With HDMI 2.1 support, Auto Low Latency Mode, and 12ms response time at 4K/120fps, gamers can enjoy razor-sharp, minimal lag gameplay with incredible detail.

Smart Home Integration & Remote Maintenance: Fully compatible with leading home automation platforms like Control4, Crestron, Savant, and AMX. Plus, remote monitoring via OvrC and Domotz enables effortless system maintenance and control—all from a single remote.

Flexible Installation for Any Space: Corner Keystone Correction and versatile Lens Shift functions make installation simple, even in rooms with high ceilings or limited space, ensuring a perfect image every time.

New Aspect Ratio Scaling Mode: Seamlessly switch between 2.35:1 and 16:9 content on Cinemascope screens—no lens adjustments needed. The new Aspect Scaling Mode provides greater viewing flexibility with just a tap.

Cinema is coming home

Since September 2024, Sony has unified home cinema projectors, TVs, soundbars, and other home audio technologies under a single brand, for customers to have a one-stop destination to enjoy that ultimate cinematic experience of dazzling picture quality and evocative sound as the filmmaker intended. With the exceptional image clarity, color, and contrast ushered in by the new BRAVIA projectors, professional-grade visual experiences are coming home.

For more information on the BRAVIA Projector 7 please visit https://electronics.sony.com/tv-video/projectors/all-projectors/p/vplxw5100b. Pricing and availability will be shared Spring 2025.