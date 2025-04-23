LG Announces Xbox App Now Available on Smart TVs

LG Electronics has announced the exciting launch of the Xbox app on LG Smart TVs, offering users in over 25 countries the chance to stream a vast library of Xbox games directly on their TVs. The app is conveniently available through the Gaming Portal and LG Apps, enabling seamless gameplay on LG’s advanced OLED and QNED TVs.

LG BRINGS XBOX CLOUD GAMING (BETA) EXPERIENCE DIRECTLY TO LG SMART TV SCREENS

LG Smart TV Users Can Dive into the Xbox App and Stream Hundreds of High Quality Games with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Smart TV leader LG Electronics has announced the arrival of the highly anticipated Xbox app on LG Smart TVs this week, allowing users to stream Xbox games on the big screen at home. LG Smart TV owners in over 25 countries1 are now able to play the latest indie hit to the biggest AAA titles directly through the Xbox app on their LG Smart TVs.

Conveniently accessible from the Gaming Portal2 and the LG Apps, the Xbox app enables LG TV owners to jump straight into gameplay from day one with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, launching hundreds of titles from Activision, Bethesda, Blizzard, Mojang, Xbox Game Studios, and more – with just a compatible controller. The Xbox app is available on LG TVs and select smart monitors running the latest webOS 24 and newer versions,3 and it will soon be available on StanbyME screens.

With an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, users can explore a dynamic lineup of games, from action-packed titles like Call of Duty®: Black Ops 6 to popular titles like Avowed, South of Midnight or eagerly awaited upcoming releases like Towerborne. Game Pass Ultimate members can also conveniently stream a select catalog of games they already own, such as NBA 2K25 and Hogwarts Legacy, adding even greater flexibility to their gaming experience.

LG is dedicated to delivering the ultimate home entertainment experience with its cutting-edge TVs and top-of-the-class built-in platform, webOS. Through its partnership with Xbox and the launch of the Xbox app, LG elevates gaming with the precision of game-changing OLED TVs and the brilliant and vivid action of the latest QNED TVs, including unrivaled gameplay upscaled to 4K for lifelike visuals, while offering a convenient interface on LG Smart TVs to enjoy a vast library of games with cloud gaming.

1 Xbox cloud gaming is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK and USA.

2 Gaming Portal is available on LG screens running webOS23 and beyond in Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkiye, UK and USA and will expand to more markets and down to LG screens running webOS 6.0 by the second quarter.

3 Including 2022 OLED TVs, 2023 OLED, QNED, NanoCell and UHD TVs – which have been updated to software version 23.20.01 or higher